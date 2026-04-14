Currie Cup champs Griquas will test EP’s courage

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Griquas flyhalf George Whitehead kicks a conversion against the Lions during the 2025 Currie Cup final at Ellis Park, in Johannesburg.

EP’s mental and physical courage will be tested in the heat of battle on Saturday when they collide with an unbeaten Suzuki Griquas outfit who are brimming with confidence after making a flying start to the season.

After beating the Leopards last week, the Elephants face their biggest test of the season against the 2025 Currie Cup champions at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5pm).

Griquas, who have scored an impressive 53 tries in five matches, will arrive in Gqeberha in a buoyant mood after a fifth consecutive SA Cup victory in Wellington last week.

The on-fire side from Kimberley consolidated their position at the top of the log when they beat a formidable Boland Cavaliers outfit 24-14 last week.

After a barn-storming start to season, the “Peacock Blues” (Poubloues in Afrikaans) will be confident about stretching their winning run against the Elephants.

When the teams met in Kimberley in 2025, Griquas thrashed the Elephants 70-17 on a day EP will not remember with fondness.

Later in 2025, Griquas stunned the Lions 27-25 to claim their first Currie Cup title in 55 years, with veteran flyhalf George Whitehead slotting the winning penalty after the hooter.

While EP coach Allister Coetzee has called for a cash injection to turn things around Gqeberha, Griquas are not hampered by similar financial constraints.

In a move that will promote continuity, Griquas have extended the contract of their successful coach, Pieter Bergh, until the end of 2029.

Bergh is a man with a plan, and Griquas have reaped the benefits of his tactical awareness and player management since his appointment in 2021.

“My dream for this union is to win a Currie Cup on our home ground,” Bergh said.

Griquas coach Pieter Bergh. (Gallo)

“It was great to do it at Ellis Park [over the Lions], but my dream is to win a Currie Cup at home in Kimberley. I feel we have an established coaching team. We hope to finalise their contracts soon so they can walk this path with me,” he said.

“It’s great that top management has bought into this vision, and it was actually an easy decision for me [to stay].”

Before taking over as head coach, Bergh served as an assistant at Griquas and later made a name for himself as the head coach of the CUT Ixias in the Varsity Cup

“From a rugby perspective, we’ve built something special in Kimberley,” he said.

“We have a settled coaching team and a settled squad, and we were fortunate to have success last season without losing many players, which isn’t something that usually happens at Griquas.

“That speaks to the culture we’re building.”

Bergh said: “A few years ago, we set out a vision to become the best non-URC team in South Africa, and every day we’re working towards that.

“The management has fully bought into that vision, and we’re all aligned and moving in the same direction. Now it’s about building on our success in 2025 and striving for even more in the near future.”

Last weekend’s results left Griquas sitting pretty at the top of the standings with 25 points from five wins.

They are followed by defending champion Pumas, who moved to 22 points alongside SWD, who are third because of a weaker points difference.

Weekend fixtures:

Friday: Pumas v Leopards.

Saturday: Boland Cavaliers v Border Bulldogs, SWD Eagles v Cheetahs, Griffons v Falcons, EP Elephants v Griquas.

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