EP Queens stars named in SA U20 alignment camp squad

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Three EP Queens stars — Julene Haas, Micayle Hendricks and Lukhanye Lolo — have been named in a SA U20 alignment camp squad to prepare the Junior Springbok Women’s team for international matches against the USA in July.

Eighteen of the best young women rugby players in the country assembled in Stellenbosch this week for a camp that will not only expose the players to highly skilled coaching in the national set-up.

The camp will put steps into place for the Junior Springbok Women’s international matches against the USA U20s in July.

The group will be coached in an academy-based setup, with various SA Rugby Mobi-Unit coaches involved with the squad during this camp.

A number of the invited players have already played senior rugby, including EP Queens flyhalf Haas and Boland Dames flyer Tereske Kabuika, who finished the Pick n Pay Women’s Super League with six tries to her name.

Stellenbosch University player Sesethu Dumke is also among a group of attendees who participated in this year’s FNB Varsity Cup for Women.

The group also includes players from last year’s South African U18 girls’ squad that played two internationals against the Netherlands in December, and a U19 squad that assembled at the same time.

Louis Koen, senior talent manager in SA Rugby’s high-performance department, indicated in December that players from these two groups will progress into the Junior Springbok Women squad in 2026.

SA U20 women’s training squad: Alutha Ngcezula, Siphumelele Mdlalose (both Golden Lions), Itumeleng Malala, Erin Prins (both Blue Bulls), Julene Haas, Micayle Hendricks, Lukhanye Lolo (all Eastern Province), Hayley Hardneck, Tereske Kabuika, Amoray Fortuin (all Boland), Hlekane Baloyi (Sharks), Boikarabelo Bothane (Limpopo Blue Bulls), Sesethu Dumke, Palesa Matee, Tamlynn Paulse (all Western Province), Angel Jaar, Nonkosi Ngema (both Griquas), Ahaotu Ngozi (Free State).

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