Grey High, Pretoria Boys set for thrilling finale to annual festival

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Pretoria Boys High are gearing up for an exciting showdown against Grey High in the annual Standard Bank Grey Rugby Festival in Gqeberha.

A compelling clash awaits when Pretoria Boys High School take on hosts Grey High at the Standard Bank Grey Rugby Festival this month, with both sides eager to build on a growing and competitive rivalry.

This annual rugby extravaganza takes place in Gqeberha on April 25 and 27, with the two sides bringing the curtain down with the final match on the Monday at 3.25pm.

The fixture has become one of mutual respect, with the Pretoria outfit highlighting the strong bond between the two traditional rugby schools.

“We look forward to the festival each year,” said Romeo Matsolo, a member of the coaching staff. “Grey High and Pretoria Boys have a lot in common.

“We share similar values and both schools focus on developing the holistic learner, not just academic performance. We’ve built a strong relationship and hope to expand our fixtures beyond just the first team.”

Pretoria Boys High will play just the one match at the festival, having also committed to a King Price Derby clash against Kingswood College earlier in the week.

“We are only playing one fixture at the festival as we are also involved in a derby against Kingswood, so we decided to limit our programme,” he explained.

Last year’s encounter between these two sides was a tightly contested affair in Pretoria, and another close battle is expected.

“It’s always an exciting clash when these schools meet,” Matsolo said. “When they visited us for our 125-year Easter Festival, they showed real strength up front and had very skillful backs. We play a similar style, so it should be a great contest.”

Both teams will field relatively young combinations, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup.

“Like Grey High, the majority of our squad is made up of U17 players. There isn’t a lot of experience, but there is exciting talent and plenty of potential for growth.”

Pretoria Boys High have already had a few matches this season, with the coaching staff encouraged by their attacking ability, even if execution remains a work in progress.

“The boys are still adapting to the intensity at this level, but one of the positives is that we are creating plenty of scoring opportunities,” Matsolo said. “The next step is converting those chances more consistently, and we are confident that will come.”

With their captain sidelined through injury, leadership responsibilities will fall to senior figures in the squad, including head boy and inside centre Ruan Leonard, who is expected to play a key role in the midfield.

Grey will open their festival programme against KwaZulu-Natal rivals Michaelhouse, with whom they fought out a 28-28 thriller in the corresponding match last year.

Both sides will be hoping to set the tone for the festival with a top-class performance on the Kolisi Field at 3.25pm on the Saturday.

With these proud rugby schools, youthful squads, and a shared attacking mindset, the encounter promises to be an entertaining highlight of the Standard Bank Grey Festival.