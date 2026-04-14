Queiroz named Ghana coach ahead of World Cup

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Carlos Queiroz, then head coach of Colombia, looks on during the Copa America Brazil 2019 quarterfinal match between Colombia and Chile at Arena Corinthians on June 28 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Ghana have appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach, the country’s football association said on Monday, with the Portuguese set to make his fifth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Queiroz, 73, left his role as Oman coach last month after the side failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana were left without a coach 72 days before the World Cup kickoff after parting company with Otto Addo following friendly defeats by Austria and Germany in March.

“The executive council of the Ghana Football Association, working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars,” the GFA said in a statement.

Queiroz led Portugal to the round of 16 at the 2010 World Cup and later coached Iran at the last three editions of the tournament, recording three wins in 13 matches.

Born in Mozambique, the former goalkeeper has also held coaching positions with Egypt, Japan, Colombia, and South Africa, and previously led Portugal in the early 1990s.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, England and Panama.

Reuters