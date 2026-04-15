Rebecca Meder, Jessica Thompson take Commonwealth Games qualifiers to five

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Rebecca Meder qualified for the Commonwealth Games in the 200m individual medley in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Rebecca Meder and Jessica Thompson produced more Commonwealth Games qualifying swims at the national championships in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning.

Backstrokers Pieter Coetzé and Ruard van Renen, who had booked their spots to the showpiece in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2 in the 100m on Tuesday night, added the 50m to their repertoires in the morning.

Meder clocked 2min 12.82sec in the women’s 200m individual medley to beat the qualifying standard by one-hundredth of a second, although she is likely to go faster in the evening final.

Jessica Thompson, who recently took Olivia Nel’s South African 50m backstroke record, dominated the women’s 50m backstroke heats as she stopped the clock at 27.94.

Nel, who narrowly missed qualifying while winning the 100m title on Tuesday, was the second-quickest in 28.37, not far off the 28.22 mark.

World 100m backstroke champion Coetzé won his 50m heat in 24.52, with Van Renen first in his race in 24.92. Both were comfortably inside the 25.11 criterion.

With Aimee Canny qualifying in the 200m freestyle and 100m breaststroke on Tuesday, a total of five swimmers have qualified for the Games so far.

Erin Gallagher set the pace in the women’s 100m butterfly in 58.97 on Wednesday, more than a second quicker than the next fastest, but well off the 58.33 she needs to return to Glasgow, where she began her senior international career in 2014.

Jarden Eaton was quickest in the 100m butterfly in 52.76, with a comfortable-looking Chad Le Clos next best in 53.21. The mark needed there is 51.77.

Karl Albertyn was the fastest in the men’s 200m IM in 2:06.02, with Matthew Randle next best in 2:06.40. The Games standard there is 1:59.05.

The gala finishes on Saturday night.

• Isaacson is at the Bombela Concession Company South African championships in Gqeberha at the invitation of Swimming South Africa.

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