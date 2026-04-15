Rugby rift rocks Selborne College as White allegedly steps back

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Selborne College has launched an investigation into a letter purportedly written by its rugby adviser and former Springbok coach Jake White, which lists several reasons for him stepping back from his position.

On Tuesday, the college’s headmaster, Andrew Dewar, announced that they were investigating a letter that had sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms.

The letter, allegedly sent by White to the Selborne Foundation Trust in a WhatsApp message, said the 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning coach had decided to “step back” from the role he was appointed to in 2025 “until the decision-makers are all aligned”.

White expressed his discontent with the school’s management of rugby-related matters.

He reportedly accused Dewar of lack of support in rugby activities compared to other sporting codes and meddling in the appointment of coaches and allocation of training sessions.

The training days and times need to be signed off by the headmaster. How much time, how many sessions? Headmaster alone. How and why?

He said those decisions were for the school’s director of rugby, not the headmaster.

“Through my experience as a teacher, it’s a futile project unless the headmaster backs it 100%.”

He said the headmaster had control of too many areas.

“The coaches need to be signed off by the headmaster. Headmaster alone. Headmasters are not experts in that field,” White allegedly said.

“The training days and times need to be signed off by the headmaster. How much time, how many sessions? Headmaster alone. How and why?

“Any communication on the rugby programme needs to be signed off by the headmaster …”

In the letter, White allegedly said he had to wait two months to get a letter out to the parents.

White said he said sent Dewar an email with serious issues but received no reply.

The letter claimed Dewar avoided interacting about any crucial issues.

The letter also claimed that while the headmaster had continually asked for communication, conversations with him were “always far off the pressing issues”.

According to the letter, White felt the headmaster would not relinquish control.

“It would be better at this stage for me to step back until the decision-makers are all aligned,” the letter said.

Numerous attempts to obtain comment from White were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

The Old Selbornians Association declined to comment.

Dewar said they had been advised not to say anything until the investigation had run its course.

“We can‘t comment on the matter as per legal advice, as it is under investigation and being looked at.”

Selborne have been under pressure in terms of results, suffering recent defeats to Pearson and Rondebosch.

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