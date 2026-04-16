LISTEN | Downs will ‘play to win’ as they aim for another CAF final

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Following their historic 1-0 win over Esperance in the CAF Champions League semifinal first leg in Tunisia on Sunday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called for more commitment and said the attitude has to be stronger in the return leg on Saturday.

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Sundowns made huge strides towards their successive final following their narrow win at Tunis Esperance, in Tunisia.

Brayan Leon scored the only goal in the second half as Sundowns earned the vital away goal and are favourites to advance to the final.

But Cardoso said they will not take anything for granted in the second leg and will be going all out for a win.

“We don’t take anything for granted. The attitude in Pretoria has to be even stronger, even more commitment, even more tactical strictness and even more control of the match,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“Also, play to win because if we don’t play to win, we will suffer. That’s the only way this team knows how to play.”

Masandawana had to do it with 10 men after Grant Kekana was shown a straight red card in the second half, and Cardoso said they had to try and close the match and was pleased with how his side performed, especially in the second half.

“After we lost Grant, the match became tricky, and the intention was to close and keep the results,” he said.

“What we know is that we are at half-time, and that’s how important it is to go to the second match.

“We played against a very strong team. I think we did well to understand the different moments of the game, the moments in which we played.

“I think in the first half we played much more with the ball. It brings us closer to the way we want to play. We needed to make some corrections in the second half. I think the goal gave us an emotionally important moment that gave us the energy to take the match to the end.

“What we expect from a team of Esperance is a big reaction supported by this crowd, which is amazing, giving them energy.”

The return leg will be at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, where Sundowns will look to complete the job and advance to their second successive final.