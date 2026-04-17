Selborne saga ends in truce: Jake White stays on

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Jake White and Selborne College have thrashed out their differences, and the former Springbok coach will continue working as the school’s rugby consultant.

School Governing Body chairman Angus Pringle released a statement early on Friday evening, saying that the differences between White and the school had been resolved.

During the week, a letter from 2007 World Cup-winning mentor White sparked wide discussion on social media platforms.

In the letter, White expressed his discontent with the school’s management of rugby-related matters.

He accused the school’s headmaster, Andrew Dewar, of a lack of support in rugby activities compared to other sporting codes and meddling in the appointment of coaches and allocation of training sessions.

He said those decisions were for the school’s director of rugby, not the headmaster.

In the letter, White said he had to wait two months to get a letter out to the parents.

White said he sent Dewar an email with serious issues, but received no reply.

The letter claimed Dewar avoided discussing any crucial issues.

The letter also claimed that while the headmaster had continually asked for communication, conversations with him were “always far off the pressing issues”.

On Friday, Pringle said that the matter was settled.

“The school is pleased to confirm that the internal issues have been amicably resolved and that it will continue to work in partnership with Jake White in strengthening and advancing its rugby programme,” Pringle said.

“We extend our gratitude to Jake for his continued support and involvement. This partnership reflects a unified commitment to aligning goals and establishing a clear, combined vision that supports excellence both on and off the playing field,” he said.

The Dispatch understands that the director of rugby at the school, Derek Page, who had left his role for similar reasons as White, is also back in the fold.

According to sources, the decision to reinstate White and Page was reached in a meeting on Friday morning between members of the Old Selbornian Association, the Selborne Trust, White, Page and Dewar.

White also released a statement, apologising for the negativity created on social media by the leaked letter.

“The Headmaster is the person who runs the school. I agree with that 100%. I respect that too,” White said.

“Selborne is 153 years old. I was really happy to assist Selborne Rugby for free. Gratis.

“Why? Because I love rugby. I was excited about associating myself with a traditional rugby school.

“I believe in SA that rugby in schools is very important. It should be the most important investment for a school. It gives the best returns.

“I believe that the 1st XV rugby team are your marketing team. Again, rightly or wrongly. They influence your recruitment, sponsorship, old boy involvement and a lot more.

“Successful teams are a must.

“My only objective was to assist Selborne Rugby. My intention was pure.

“A leaked letter has now unfortunately turned a situation that was supposed to be positive into something negative. For that to all Selbornians, I am sincerely sorry.

“My letter was merely to explain that if the Headmaster of a school and my old boy philosophy are not aligned, then I’m not your guy.

“Please respect that.”

“It’s important to everyone linked to Selborne for Selborne to do well. Now more than ever. Selborne is and will always be a valued school in our country.

Going forward, I will always be supportive of any of the schools’ rugby needs. I will definitely not turn my back on them. Rugby teaches you that, too.“

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