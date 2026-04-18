Classy Fourie, Dambile shine in SA championships

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Marioné Fourie and Sinesipho Dambile won impressively at the South African championships in Stellenbosch yesterday — now they’re ready for the international circuit.

The cold and wet conditions that descended on the Western Cape this weekend failed to halt the two track stars from delivering classy performances.

Fourie won the women’s 100m hurdles in an impressive 12.69sec to easily fend off Tumi Ramokgopa in 13.13. “I’m really happy. [If] I can run a 12.69 in these conditions, it just means there’s a next level coming up, and I hope I can achieve that,” said Fourie, whose 12.67 in Potchefstroom earlier this month is still the world lead.

She set her 12.49 South African mark in the Netherlands two years ago. “I think if we can go to Europe and run in better conditions, I’d definitely go a lot faster ... I want a national record again,” added Fourie, who didn’t compete at nationals last year because of a clash with the opening Diamond League meet that she and a few other South African athletes chose to attend.

I’ve seen the consistency in the 400m when Wayde [van Niekerk] was there. I saw the consistency in the 100m with Akani [Simbine]. I’ve actually never seen in the 200m someone that consistent … I wanted to be that guy — and I’m definitely working towards that — Sinesipho Dambile

Dambile retained his men’s 200m crown with a dominant run, crossing the line in a season’s best 20.02 that keeps him fourth on the world list. “I had to win it back-to-back,” he said afterwards.

“I’ve seen the consistency in the 400m when Wayde [van Niekerk] was there. I saw the consistency in the 100m with Akani [Simbine]. I’ve actually never seen in the 200m someone that consistent … I wanted to be that guy — and I’m definitely working towards that.”

Dambile is also looking to improve his 19.97 personal best when his international season begins in Nairobi next weekend. “The times I’ve been doing in training have been surprising, and it’s just a matter of time,” said the sprinter, who won his first South African title in 2022.

The conditions also couldn’t dampen some exciting competition in other events.

Karabo More derailed Prudence Sekgodiso’s plans of a double, kicking past her on the final bend to win the women’s 1,500m in 4min 11.54sec, well ahead of the defending champion in 4:14.38.

From the gun, More stuck to Sekgodiso — who earlier in the day had comfortably won the 800m in a pedestrian 2:05.89 — waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

Denmar Jacobs finished first in the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.47, four-hundredths of a second in front of Mondray Barnard, who was seemingly dragged into contact with former champion Antonio Alkana.

Hurdles fell and elbows flew as the two ran neck and neck, crossing the line in 13.51 and 13.52, respectively, while Jacobs ran unhindered a few lanes away.

Tshepo Tshite had too much pace on the final lap for Luan Munnik, racing ahead to take the men’s 1,500m in 3:42.40.

In the absence of defending champion Zakithi Nene, Lythe Pillay won the men’s 400m title in 45.22, ahead of Bradley Maponyane (45.77) and under-20 world champion Udeme Okon (46.02).

Marlie Viljoen took the women’s 400m in 51.72.