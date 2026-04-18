Ravens crowned EC ABC Motsepe League champs after edging Old Grey

FC Ravens were crowned the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League champions after beating Old Grey 1-0 in the decider at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday afternoon.
This means the Bizana-based team will represent the province in the national playoffs.
It was a thunderous free kick from Ravens star player Samkelo Ngcungama just outside the Old Grey 18-yard area that proved to be the difference.
It was Ngcungama’s 12th goal in the league this season.
The teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break, a true reflection of what was an intensely contested first half.
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