Shaun Potgieter scribbles his name in SA boxing history books

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Shaun “God’s Warrior” Potgieter scribbled his name in South African boxing history books after reclaiming the national heavyweight belt on Saturday evening.

He ended the short reign of Chris “The Wolf” Thompson via a seventh-round stoppage in front of a big crowd at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena.

Potgieter’s victory made him a two-time SA heavyweight champion — a feat also achieved by Osborne “Big Daddy” Machimana back in the day.

Thompson also won that belt twice. He won in 2022, lost it the same year, and won it back from Potgieter by a seventh round stoppage at Carnival City in August last year.

Their rematch headlined the “Big Guns” tournament staged by promoter Larry Wainstein, who organised their first fight at the same venue for Saturday’s rematch.

Potgieter showed bravery, durability and determination to reclaim the bragging rights of being the boss of the SA heavyweight division.

The tournament attracted a big crowd but it grew bigger just before the main bout.

The two boxers’ fans were on their toes from the start to the dramatic end.

Potgieter came in lighter at 110kg, eight kilograms lighter than in their first fight.

He was on song, performing very well, in top form, and his game overwhelmed Thompson whose best shots seemed not to affect the challenger.

The moment Potgieter worked on Thomson’s body, it became clear that the champion did not like it and it actually slowed him down.

Thompson could not withstand Potgieter’s power and gasped for air in round four.

He soldiered on but eventually went down twice in round seven, and then it was all over — bar the shouting.

Potgieter’s corner was manned for the first time by Danny Oliviera, Bernie Pailman and Sean Ness while Shannon Strydom barked instructions to Thompson.

Earlier in the evening, the Kalengui brothers — Emmanuel and Moses — were impressive, winning their fight.

Emmanuel stopped Isaac Sandys in the opening round while Moses stopped Zwelakhe Nhlapho in round four.

Sameer Mulla thrilled fans with his performance which duly earned him a unanimous points decision against Zimbabwean Hillary Josamu over six rounds in the junior featherweight division.

Ushered to war by trainers Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe, Mulla earned the Boxer of the Night honours while the all-action packed bout was voted as the Fight of the Night.

Other results:

Junior featherweight 4 rounds: David Campati beat Mandla Simanga on points

Bantamweight 4 rounds: Uwais Hassim and Mpho Miyo drew

Junior featherweight: Thabang Mofula beat Doron Zinman on points

Lightweight 6 rounds: Cedrick Kadima beat Amos Mphande on points

Light heavyweight: Bonginkosi Nhlapho beat Jackson Kaptein TKO 7th round