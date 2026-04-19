Tryon, Wolvaardt, Luus destroy India at Kingsmead

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SA's Sinalo Jafta and Chloe Tryon celebrate the wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues of India during the second Women's T20I at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Picture:

Chloe Tryon shone with the ball before half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus guided the Proteas Women to an eight-wicket victory over India in the second T20 International (T20I) at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Tryon claimed three for 22, alongside Tumi Sekhukhune’s three for 31, to help dismiss India for 147 in their 20 overs.

Wolvaardt (54 off 34 balls; 7 fours, 1 six) and Luus (57 off 47 balls; 6 fours, 1 six) then combined for a 106-run partnership to anchor the chase and guide the home side to a 2-0 series lead with 17 balls to spare.

After losing the toss and being put into bat, India made an aggressive start through Shafali Verma despite the loss of Smriti Mandhana (12) to Tryon in the third over.

SA picked up another key wicket in the powerplay, with Tryon striking again to remove Jemimah Rodrigues (2), before restricting the visitors to 58/2 after six overs.

Verma, on her 100th T20I appearance, continued to lead the charge, bringing up her 15th T20I half-century in a 53-run stand with Anushka Sharma (28) as India edged towards the 100-run mark.

Tryon then returned for her third wicket, making the all-important breakthrough with the scalp of Sharma.

The pressure continued to build as Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/17) dismissed Verma, who was caught brilliantly in the deep by Nadine de Klerk, reducing India to 109/4 in the 14th over.

There was more joy to come for the hosts in the final six overs, as Sekhukhune chipped in with three late wickets alongside Nadine de Klerk (1/14) and two run-outs to bowl India out for 147 after 20 overs.

SA’s reply was marked by a superb start between openers Luus and Wolvaardt, who put on 66 runs in the powerplay.

They continued in the same vein in the next phase, adding a further 26 runs to take the Proteas to 92/0 at the halfway stage, needing 56 off 60 deliveries for victory.

Luus and Wolvaardt brought up their 100-run stand, with the captain going on to celebrate her second fifty in the series and her 15th T20I half-century before Shreyanka Patil broke the partnership in the 12th over.

Luus soon raised her bat for a seventh fifty in the format as SA progressed to 124/1, before she became Patil’s second wicket of the afternoon.

Despite losing both set batters, the Proteas marched on to victory with 17 balls to spare, with Tazmin Brits (20 not out) and Annerie Dercksen (12 not out) completing the chase comfortably.

The third T20I is on Wednesday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg (6pm). — Cricket SA

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