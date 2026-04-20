Excitement builds for inspirational Great Kei Schools Rugby Tournament

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Ivan Deetlefs shows off the finished field at Byletts High ahead of the Great Kei Schools Rugby Tournament starting in Makmxeni on May 1.

The inspirational Great Kei Schools Rugby Tournament is set to hold its second edition at Byletts High School in less than two weeks’ time when rural teams from the Kei area battle it out in what is fast becoming a popular grassroots rugby tournament.

Launched by KuGompo City’s Ivan Deetlefs and Sky Blues Rugby Club’s Thembi Tshijila in 2025, with 10 schools taking part in the inaugural edition, excitement has been building for this year’s event after it was expanded to include a girls’ section.

Cathcart High triumphed last year, but this time a new winner will be crowned as they will not be back to defend.

In all 12 schools and 14 teams, eight in the U19 boys’ division, and six in the U19 girls’ division, will compete.

In the boys’ division, the teams are Mzwini, Hlumani, Bhongolethu, Kwenxura, Jongilanga, Siyazakha, Hurricanes and a combined Umzuvukile and Byletts team.

On the girls’ front, two combined teams, Bhongolethu and Jongilanga, and Umzuvukile and Kwenxura, are joined by Hlumani, Mzamowethu and Tsholomnqa, while one side was a late withdrawal and a replacement is being sought.

Several videos have come through on the tournament’s social media platforms with well wishes from as far as the US, the Netherlands and other countries.

Former Springbok Gcobani Bobo, who is a Dale College old boy, and current Lions rising stars Junior Springbok Batho Hlekani, 20, who went to Graeme College, and 21-year-old Siba Mahashe, who attended Hudson Park, sent their support.

Deetlefs, who was born in KuGompo City and matriculated from Hudson but now resides in the Netherlands, explained that what inspired him to start the tournament was wanting to uplift rural rugby.

“Growing up in the Eastern Cape, I have always known so much talent is lost in the rural areas.

“I believe every child should have the opportunity to play sport and talented youngsters should have a pathway to the top, yet the Mapimpi story remains an outlier to this day,” he said.

“After losing my job, I took the opportunity to investigate things more deeply and realised how popular rugby is in the Great Kei region.

“The main problem was that school sport had all but died over the past few years.

Great Kei Schools Rugby Tournament co-founder Ivan Deetlefs with the Komga United Rugby Club players, mobilised by Fani Ndzingo (green shirt), who all helped prepare the field. (SUPPLIED)

“The idea of the tournament came up after meeting [co-founder] Thembi Tshijila from the Sky Blues Rugby Club.

“I thought this would be a great way to get rugby and sport back into schools through an exciting event and, at the same time, expose this wonderful talent to the world.

“The more I started working on this project, the more I realised there are many other challenges that can be tackled by getting sport back into schools.

“It gives children more reasons to stay in school, it fosters school and self-pride, and sport coaches often take on the role of a father figure, which is missed in many households in the region.”

One of the biggest challenges in keeping the festival running is having sponsors on board, with the first event only possible because of them.

The second edition is finding it tough to attract sponsors.

Also, the fields at the new venue, Byletts High School, needed plenty of work, which saw Deetlefs give up his December holiday to fix the main field, which he documented in a video series on the festival’s social media platforms.

“The tournament would not have been possible without the donations received from friends, family and others to cover the funding shortfall,” Deetlefs said.

“Ahead of the second event, the biggest challenge was finding sponsors and preparing the new venue.

“We did find new sponsors and increased our budget, but most of the money has come from abroad and will not necessarily sponsor again, so finding long-term local sponsors is a big goal.

“Our sponsors for 2026 are Microgen (MEC), Media Moments and Lion’s Head Restaurant, all from the Netherlands.

“Twizza and Vitastart, who were with us last year, are on board again, along with Link Sports, who are donating kit.

“A company called Run It Straight from the Netherlands, whose main focus is to get more people into rugby, was also instrumental in organising a fundraiser for us.

“One of the owners, Daan van Rossum, is flying down for the tournament and will also do a rugby clinic.

“Leronne Clemencia is also flying down to the tournament from the Netherlands to help with photo and video work.

“Byletts was chosen since it is very central and has the best potential for expansion and also has great facilities, albeit needing some repair work.

“The two fields at Byletts High had not been used for many years and had become overgrown with small thorn trees.

“I didn’t intend giving up my summer holiday to work on the field, but weirdly it was one of the best times of my life.

“I had to face the question of how important this project is to me and act accordingly.

I didn’t intend giving up my summer holiday to work on the field, but weirdly it was one of the best times of my life. I had to face the question of how important this project is to me and act accordingly. — Great Kei Schools Rugby Tournament fournder Ian Deetlefs

“The biggest lesson I learnt is that if you believe in something, you must expect to work hard for it and not expect anything in return.

“It is ultimately your belief that drives you.

“A massive turning point, however, was that after posting videos of my work every day, finally someone came to help on day 17, Komga United Rugby Club.

“That was the moment when everything changed, and I got confirmation this project is important to people from the region and answered many of the sceptics who kept asking me why no-one is willing to help.

“They came back the next day, and on the 19th day, the first field was done.”

“I have to thank Monde Yeko, the principal of Byletts High, who is responsible for preparing the second field and the school premises.

“Also, Thembi Tshijila is very important in mobilising help to prepare the venue and run things on the day,” Deetlefs said.

“Though not officially part of the organising committee, Fani Ndzingo from Komga United mobilised help during the summer holidays.”

The tournament starts at Byletts High in Makmxeni, close to Chintsa, on May 1 (8.30am).

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