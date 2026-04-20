Paul Roos march on in derby against Grey High

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Grey High lock Jean Nel is tackled by two Paul Roos Gym defenders in their schools' rugby match on the Kolisi Field on Saturday.

The Maroon Machine from Stellenbosch continued to march on as Paul Roos Gymnasium held off a spirited fightback from Grey High to triumph 28-15 in their King Price Derby Series schools rugby clash on the Kolisi Field at Grey on Saturday.

After leading 14-0 at halftime and then 21-5 11 minutes into the second half, the visitors saw Grey fight back to within six points of their tally before they used their forwards to rumble upfield and eventually pulled away late in the game for a deserved victory.

Grey were guilty of some defensive lapses in the first half and a burst of two tries by big centre Jean Hamman, who fought his way through several defenders to the line, and speedy wing Cadynn Samuels saw them shoot into a 14-0 lead after 13 minutes.

Samuels took his chance when Grey failed to manage a kick ahead by scrumhalf Tristan Armitage and the ball bounced kindly for the left wing as he outpaced the Grey defence in a 50m dash for the line.

Kyle Snyers was on song with his boot for Paul Roos in windy conditions, slotting both conversions.

Grey High got onto the board in the 40th minute when a series of drives from the forwards saw prop Daniel Naude go over for a try.

That was quickly cancelled out as No 8 Werner de Bruin got onto the end of a pass from a quick tap close to the Grey line and there was no stopping him for the visitors’ third try.

Then came Grey’s brightest period of the match. This time it was Paul Roos who made a basic error with a dropped pass, which saw wing Sikhu Xego snap up possession near the halfway line to race to the tryline.

That was followed 10 minutes later by an excellent backline move as Grey quickly moved the ball through the hands, and right wing Noah Mbizi used nifty footwork to evade a few defenders for their third try.

A scoreline of 21-15 with 19 minutes left had made it interesting, but Paul Roos quickly tightened things up.

Though they missed a penalty, they took control through their forwards and a 25m maul from the halfway line underpinned their intentions.

They managed to stay in the right areas of the field and the constant pressure eventually told when flank Christian le Roux burst over for their final try, converted by Snyers to complete the scoring.

In a frenzied finish on the Framesby ground, Humansdorp visitors Nico Malan held on for a 35-34 win as the final conversion for the home side dropped just short of the posts.

It was a match that demonstrated the diversity that Nico Malan have introduced into their approach and the structured physicality of the Framesby way, with their powerful mauling pack and hard-running backline.

The visitors built a 21-7 lead, but Framesby were determined to stay in the fight and closed the gap to 21-19 at the break.

That trend continued in the second half. Nico Malan went ahead by two scores before the match eventually went down to the wire as they led 35-29 in the closing stages.

At this moment, Nico Malan were on the attack deep in Framesby’s 22, but a dropped pass saw the home side receive a scrum and then a free kick, allowing them to reverse the situation as they went on the offensive.

After a number of phases they managed to cross for a try in the left-hand corner, but it left the conversion going into a strong wind and, to Nico Malan’s relief, it fell short for a nail-biting victory.

There was another one-point victory in Kariega when Brandwag scored a try on the hooter and added the conversion for a 26-25 win over Muir in the Tinara Cup.

Daniel Pienaar took control of their match against Otto du Plessis in the second half, piling on 23 points to win 33-10 after leading 10-3 at the break.

Pearson, meanwhile, had their unbeaten run ended with a heavy defeat at the hands of Outeniqua, losing 62-0.

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