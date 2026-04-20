Title race starts now, says defiant Arsenal boss Arteta

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Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on April 19, 2026.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shrugged off a 2-1 defeat by title rivals Manchester City on Sunday and said the Premier League starts again with five games left to play.

Victory would have sent Arteta’s side nine points clear as they seek a first English title since 2004.

Instead a second-half winner by Erling Haaland means City will dislodge Arsenal at the top for the first time since October if they win their game in hand at Burnley on Wednesday.

“The Premier League starts again almost. They have a game in hand, we are three points ahead, five games to play so game on,” the Spaniard said after Arsenal’s fourth successive defeat in domestic competitions.

“Obviously, the players were very disappointed not to get a result from the game in the manner that it happened.

“That’s the feeling. They said ‘okay, we lost an opportunity today, but we have the biggest one now in the next five games, so let’s do it.’”

While City have reeled Arsenal in, the remaining fixtures of the two clubs seem to favour Arteta’s side. They have home games against Newcastle United, Fulham and Burnley and away trips to West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

After they go to Burnley, Pep Guardiola’s City face European-chasing Everton and Bournemouth away and Brentford, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace at home.

Arsenal also have the ‘distraction’ of a Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, though, and the strain is beginning to show on Arteta’s side.

Having suffered three defeats in their opening 49 matches of this season in all competitions, Arsenal have now lost four of their last six while their last top-flight victory came more than a month ago.

Arsenal remain top with 70 points from 33 games and Arteta believes there will be more twists.

“Let’s see what happens. It’s the Premier League. First of all, to win a game in this league is extremely tough,” he said. “I mean look at the fixtures that we both have. It’s going to be tough for both of us.

“If not we would have already 80 points or 85 points like happened in other seasons, it is not the case. So we will prepare game by game and learn from what happened today and do better. Everything is still to play for.

“We’re not going to stop and we’re going to go again, that’s for sure.”

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