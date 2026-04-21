Alcaraz awaiting test results with French Open defence at risk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is awaiting the results of tests on his injured wrist before deciding to defend his French Open title next month.

Carlos Alcaraz is awaiting the results of tests on his injured wrist before deciding to defend his French Open title next month, the world number two said at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion picked up the injury in the first round of the Barcelona Open earlier this month before withdrawing from the tournament.

Scans showed the issue was more serious than initially thought and he skipped the Madrid Open.

“The next test will be crucial,” Alcaraz told Spanish television channel TVE.

“We’ve been trying to do everything we can do to make sure this test goes well. I’m trying to be very patient. But we are good, we are just waiting a bit.

“We have a few tests in the next few days, and then we will see how the injury is, and what the next steps will be,” the 22-year-old added.

Alcaraz, who was crowned Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus Awards along with Aryna Sabalenka, who picked up the women’s award on Monday, surrendered his world number one ranking to Jannik Sinner after losing to the Italian in the Monte Carlo Masters final days before his Barcelona opener.

The French Open will start on May 24 in Paris.

The Laureus winners were:

World Sportsman of the Year Award: Carlos Alcaraz

World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aryna Sabalenka

World Team of the Year Award: Paris Saint-Germain

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lando Norris

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rory McIlroy

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Gabriel Araújo

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Chloe Kim

Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal

Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award: Toni Kroos

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Nadia Comăneci

Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fútbol Más

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald