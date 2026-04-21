Eastern Cape sends 86 swimmers to national schools championships

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Swimmers from the Eastern Cape will take part in the Autumn Swimming National School Sport Championships starting in Belville on Friday.

A total of 86 swimmers from the Eastern Cape will compete in the Autumn Swimming National School Sport Championships in Cape Town this weekend.

The much-anticipated event will be held at the University of the Western Cape Swimming Pool in Bellville from Friday to Monday.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture (Dsrac) MEC Sibulele Ngongo held a capping ceremony for the swimmers who will travel to Cape Town at NMU’s south campus on Tuesday.

“Dsrac is proud to announce the departure of a formidable provincial team comprising 86 swimmers and a dedicated management contingent to represent the province at the National Aquatic School Sport Championships,” the department said in a statement.

“This talented cohort of young athletes reflects the depth of emerging aquatic talent within the Eastern Cape, carefully selected through a rigorous and inclusive provincial process that continues to uncover and nurture excellence across districts.

“The department has, over recent years, intensified its focus on the development of aquatics as a priority sport.

“Through structured school sport programmes, targeted talent identification initiatives, and sustained investment in coaching development and access to training facilities, swimming in the province is steadily gaining momentum.”

The statement also said that more young people, especially those from historically underprivileged communities, now had the chance to participate and compete at higher levels thanks to partnerships with schools, districts and important stakeholders.

“The Eastern Cape enters this year’s championships with renewed determination, aiming to improve on its commendable sixth-place finish in the 2025 edition of the competition.

“The team carries with it not only the hopes of the province but also a clear mandate to build on past performance, demonstrate competitive excellence and embody the spirit of discipline and teamwork.

“As the swimmers prepare to take to the national stage, the department expresses full confidence in their abilities and wishes the team success in representing the Eastern Cape with pride and distinction.”

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