EP learning tough lessons in face of adversity, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee, right, makes a point to his players during a warm-up session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

A limping EP Elephants side, with only one SA Cup win to their name after six outings, are learning tough lessons that only come when facing adversity, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee says.

After watching his team crash to a 52-9 defeat against high-flying Griquas at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, Coetzee said players would not learn anything if everything was going well for them.

EP are hoping to pull off their second win of the season when they face a winless Border Bulldogs outfit at the Madibaz Stadium at the Nelson Mandela University campus on Friday (3pm kickoff).

Border are entrenched at the bottom of the log without a point, while EP are in eighth position after accumulating seven points on the 10-team log.

They are tough lessons the players are learning at the moment, but you can only learn when it is tough and you face adversity — Elephants head coach Allister Coetzee

“They are tough lessons the players are learning at the moment, but you can only learn when it is tough and you face adversity,” Coetzee said.

“You won’t learn anything if it is just going well for you. You learn from these tough times.

“This is a process, and EP need to go through it to see how we rectify things and show we can adapt on the field.

“We’re taking it game by game and we want to get as many wins as possible out of our remaining three fixtures.

“By doing well you also set yourself up for the Currie Cup later in the season.”

Coetzee heaped praise on Griquas after they overpowered his team with a dominant second half display.

“Griquas are the most clinical team in the SA Cup compared to the other so-called big teams,” he said.

“They have more pace and they are a more physical side than the Cheetahs or Pumas.

“In all three of the games against the big teams EP were in the fight and we fought with physicality.

“It is a short turnaround and I am sure the boys will be up for the Border game.

“I would not say conceding 52 points against Griquas is ideal, but if you look back to our game against them in 2025 it shows that EP stayed in the fight.

If you want to go to the Currie Cup Premier Division, this is what you face every weekend and not just once in a while like it is in the SA Cup — Elephants head coach Allister Coetzee

“If you want to go to the Currie Cup Premier Division, this is what you face every weekend and not just once in a while like it is in the SA Cup.

“The way this EP team is growing is a big positive for me.

“I think flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen’s kicking is coming along nicely.

“A lot of youngsters are gaining confidence, like Jaydon Bantom at the back.”

Coetzee said the fitness of captain and lock Mzwanele Zito (AC joint injury) and loose forward Damon Royle (groin) meant the two players were in doubt for the Bulldogs clash.

“Zito and Royle are big players for us, and we will assess both injuries during the week,” he said.

“A positive for us is that loan players Dandre Delport [hooker] and Jac van der Walt [loose forward] will be eligible to play against Border.

“They are on loan to us from Griquas, and the deal was they did not want them to be included in our lineup on Saturday.”

SA Cup log (all teams have played six matches): Griquas 30, Pumas 27, Cheetahs 23, SWD Eagles 22, Boland Cavaliers 20, Falcons 14, Griffons 11, EP Elephants 7, Leopards 7, Border Bulldogs 0

Weekend fixtures: Friday: EP v Border Bulldogs, Leopards v Boland Cavaliers. Saturday: Falcons v Cheetahs, SWD Eagles v Griffons, Griquas v Pumas

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