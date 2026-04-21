Prestigious longboard competition returns to J-Bay’s waves

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Top-seed Crystal Sawyer (SA) will be one to watch at the Surf Emporium South African Longboard Championships at Lower Point, Jeffreys Bay.

Jeffreys Bay will offer a sought-after incentive when it stages a one-day Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 at the Surf Emporium South African Longboard Championships on May 2.

This is the only LQS event in the region and will award one male and one female a spot on the World Longboard Tour (WLT) for 2026.

The South African Longboard Championships are set to run from April 27 to May 2 at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay and include the World Surf League (WSL) LQS 1,000.

“It’s exciting to come on board for an event that centres local athletes and surfing on a global scale,” said Samantha Redelinghuys, Surf Emporium CEO.

“Sponsoring the South African champs and the LQS in Jeffreys Bay means giving everyone, new and experienced, a place to be welcomed and celebrated for their hard work and spirit at one of the best surf spots in South Africa.

“We’re looking forward to a week of surfing and celebrating all that our sport has to offer. Regardless of their outcome, everyone deserves a space to feel welcome and seen, and that is what we’re all about.”

South Africa has had great representation on the tour in the past with former world longboard champion Steven Sawyer and multiple South African champions Crystal Sawyer and Sam Christianson.

“We are excited to bring an LQS to a world-class wave such as Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay, a town that holds such a rich surfing history,” said WSL Africa tour manager Luqmaan Bruce.

“This is the best place to qualify for the World Longboard Tour, and we’re looking forward to an incredible day of surfing.”

Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay has hosted many competitions before, and the long, mellow right-hand point break is ideal for high-performance longboarding.

“The South African Longboard Championships again places our coastline on the national stage, but more importantly, it delivers real value to our local economy,” said Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman.

“Every visitor who comes to compete or support this event contributes to our restaurants, accommodation establishments, and small businesses.

“We are intentional about attracting events such as this because they stimulate economic activity, support jobs, and position our region as a destination of choice.

“This is how we build a local economy that works for our people, by opening our doors, backing events that bring investment, and making Kouga a place where tourism and talent can thrive.

“I wish all the competitors the best for the championships. May the conditions be excellent, the competition fierce, and your time in Kouga memorable and rewarding.

“We look forward to seeing outstanding performances in the water and sharing in the spirit of this incredible event.”

The competition will feature a deep field of experienced competitors.

Jeffreys Bay local Steven Sawyer enters the event as the top seed, followed by Oliver Packham, Sam Christianson, and Guy Campbell.

In the women’s draw, Crystal Sawyer is the top seed, followed by Cara Stubbs, Tarryn King and 2025 South African champion Christy Gilmour.

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