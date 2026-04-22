Nwabali good enough for Europe, says Idah

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Former Nigerian and Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Peterside Idah says he would have no problem seeing Stanley Nwabali join Kaizer Chiefs, but believes the Super Eagles shot-stopper is good enough to secure a move to Europe.

Former Chippa United goalkeeper Nwabali is expected to decide on his future this summer after spending months without a club.

The 29-year-old has never played outside Africa, having started his career in the Nigeria Premier Football League before moving to South Africa.

In the past he was linked with English side Crystal Palace and Saudi Arabian clubs, but speculation has cooled without a major breakthrough.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with SportsBoom, Idah admitted he would prefer Nwabali to move to Europe, while acknowledging the difficulty African goalkeepers often face in securing lucrative deals abroad.

“It’s never easy for goalkeepers outside Africa,” he told SportsBoom.co.za.

“But he has played two Afcons. He has proved he can play outside the country.”

“Even if it is starting in a lower league, Division 2, then La Liga. Spain or Holland, these are good places for goalkeepers, and our Nigerian goalkeepers have proved they are good enough.”

dah confirmed he is aware of Kaizer Chiefs’s interest in Nwabali, who has been unattached since leaving Chippa United in January after 66 league appearances for the club.

Interest from the Glamour Boys intensified after Nwabali’s impressive performances for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, where he helped the Super Eagles reach the final, though a deal failed to materialise.

Simba SC of Tanzania and Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca are also reportedly in the race for his signature.

“I’m aware of the Kaizer Chiefs interest. If he signs a contract with Kaizer Chiefs it’s unbelievable,” Idah said.

“You will be shocked at what South African clubs pay.”

There has been talk about the player’s salary demands, and it is believed that was one of the reasons he quit Chippa United.

Idah said: “Kaizer Chiefs is one of the ‘Big Three’ teams in SA: Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates, and Sundowns. Any of these can comfortably look after you. It’s not only about playing football, it’s about your future and being comfortable.

“A South Africa club can comfortably pay $50,000 (R822,730) a month without sweating. If he goes to Kaizer Chiefs he will earn $100,000 (R1.6m).”

“You don’t want to play in Greece where they pay you $6,000 or $7,000. The issue is that you are constantly playing as a goalkeeper.”

Nwabali will aim to sign for a club quickly this summer and return to action, as his place in the Nigeria squad is under increased threat after the approval of Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to represent the Super Eagles.

The goalkeeper has not played a minute of football since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ended in January due to uncertainty surrounding his club future.

He was left out of Eric Chelle’s squad for the friendlies against Iran and Jordan because of his lack of game time.

In his absence, Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was trusted as the number one, while Okonkwo’s arrival has further intensified competition for the starting role.

“I remember the first game I played for Nigeria, ‘Jay-Jay’ [Okocha] whispered: ‘Grab the opportunity.’ That’s what happens with goalkeeping. YWhen Stanley came we were all impressed.”

“When another goalkeeper comes and we are impressed, he’s gone or will go to number two. Obviously he’s the undisputed number one. I think he’s (Nwabali) one of the best goalkeepers in Africa, and that’s an advantage.”

“But he has to play games.” - SportsBoom

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