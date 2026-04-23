Poti and Van Vliet the ones to beat in Motherwell Freedom Run

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sinawo Poti hopes to win his first Motherwell Freedom Run Race on Saturday.

Sinawo Poti, a proud son of Motherwell, is determined to dominate in his own backyard and claim his first Motherwell Freedom Run victory, where his road running journey started.

Poti, 25, said he had prepared thoroughly and was confident he would perform well.

“Last year I finished in third place, and this year I have a big ambition of being victorious by winning because it has always been my dream to win this race,” he said.

“Also due to the fact that I was born and bred in Motherwell.

“My team and I have prepared very well for this race. I last raced a month ago, so my body is well rested.

“I’m interested to find out how my body will react on Saturday.

“Freedom Day is a historical day for South Africans due to the event that occurred on April 27 [1994] when everyone was given the right to vote for their own party.

“It means a lot to me, and being able to participate in the race is amazing.”

Kelly van Vliet from Nedbank Running. (EUGENE COETZEE)

Soon after her win at the Kariega Human Run in KwaLanga, leading female road runner Kelly van Vliet of Nedbank Running Club aims to extend her winning streak by claiming her second 10km win of the season.

Van Vliet defeated defending champion Refeleo Solomons to win the 2026 title in 1:26:33.

“I finished sixth last year, but this year I am grateful to be in a completely different place fitness-wise,” she said.

“This year I want to beat my previous finishing time. It’s a fast course, and we know the roads, so head down and go for it.

“I feel stronger, so I hope that training comes through for the day.

“Freedom to me is running. There is no place better than being on the road with nothing but your thoughts and the air around you.

“The race is always such a great day.

“It’s great to be in a different area and celebrate running with like-minded people who all run for freedom space and sanity,” Van Vliet said.

Last year, Melikhaya Frans and Solomons took first place, respectively, in the male and female 10km events.

Ikhamva Athletics Club road runner Frans crossed the finish line in 29 minutes and 53 seconds.

Andile Motwana of Nedbank Running Club finished second in 30:24, and Ikhamva’s Poti was third in 30:48.

In the women’s race, Solomons from Nedbank Running Club was the first female to finish, clocking 36:46.

Charlo’s Kayla Nell took second place with a time of 37:05, and Bianca Meistre from 32GI secured third in 38:49.

Saturday’s excitement begins with the main 10km run at 7am, followed by the spirited 5km dash half an hour later.

The race, which is sold out, will start and finish at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell.

In commemorating 14 years of hosting the event, the organisers will celebrate the milestone by giving back to the community.

This year’s race beneficiary will be the Mark Headbush Foundation, which will assist in renovating the Motherwell Library.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald