AG takes less than three minutes in pro debut at Orient Theatre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Duncan Village prodigy Amila “Auditor General” Gongqa had massive hype coming into his pro debut, and it lasted just 2:23 minutes as he blasted Zoyiso Sandi to defeat in their featherweight bout at the Orient Theatre in KuGompo City on Friday night.

The former amateur star received the biggest cheer when he made his ring entrance, resembling a newly graduated initiate amid the sacrilegious ‘Somagwaza’ song, often sung in initiation ceremonies, reverberating through the hall.

Once the action started, Sandi launched a sustained offence with his swings finding targets, subjecting the pro-Gongqa crowd to anxious moments.

But the offence seemed to galvanise “AG” into action as his potent left hand thudded on Sandi’s chin, wobbling him to the ropes.

Two more of the same punch punctuated by a right uppercut forced referee intervention.

Alive Ntozakhe, who resembled the great multiple world champion James “Lights Out” Toney, fought every bit like the American boxer when he knocked out Loyiso Bolo in the first round of their featherweight clash.

Ntozakhe displayed Toney’s pose, guile and killer instinct when he turned the lights out on Bolo in the first in spectacular fashion despite making his pro debut.

Luphilo Thwayinga made his pro debut a successful one when he took a unanimous decision win over Sinalo Jonas in their junior bantamweight bout.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch