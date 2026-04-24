Eastern Cape Comets off to flying start

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The Eastern Cape Comets won their first 2026 Telkom Netball League match of the season, edging the Limpopo Baobabs 54-53 at the Durban University of Technology on Friday evening.

The Comets led 18-13 after the first quarter, scoring three super-shots that gave them six goals.

The combination of goal shooter Lilith Ndawule and goal attacker Bronwyn Goosen worked wonders for them.

The Eastern Cape team completed the second quarter 11 goals ahead.

Changes made by the Baobabs in the third quarter put more pressure on the Comets, who began making silly mistakes and carelessly losing possession.

That saw the Baobabs come back strongly in the third quarter with at least three changes helping them to reduce the deficit.

But the introduction of the Comets’ captain, Bianca Bloom, paid off by the end of the quarter, as they managed to keep their noses ahead.

Comets made some more changes at the beginning of the last quarter, with Kenisha Wiese on the wing attack.

Baobabs kept on fighting and reduced the goal difference to only one goal at the end of the match.

Goosen, who won player of the match, was pleased by the outcome.

Coach Prisca Kanetsi said she was very proud of the team.

“They needed to win so that it could motivate them. I think we are ready. We will just go with the flow further into the tournament,” she said.

In a later match, the Eastern Cape Aloes lost 67-40 to the Free State Crinums.

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