Katompa causes big upset as he stops Hem

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Ardy Katompa pulled off a massive upset in beating Ayabulela Hem at the Orient Theatre on Friday night.

Unheralded Cape Town-based Congolese Ardy Katompa scored one of the biggest upsets in KuGompo City boxing when he forced Ayabulela Hem to quit in his corner before the start of the 10th round of their featherweight clash at Orient Theatre on Friday night.

Though Hem, an SA junior featherweight champion, was arguably ahead on points, he took damaging swings from the Congelese all night.

Emboldened by his success, Katompa increased the offence while Hem gradually wilted until a fusillade left him entangled on the ropes in the ninth as the bell saved him.

His corner advised him not to come out for the last round.

Katompa said he had trained very hard to cause an upset.

“I knew I would be strong for this fight, but I didn’t expect to win by stoppage,” he said.

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