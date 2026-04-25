Sport

Proteas star Ngidi hospitalised but stable after tumble in IPL clash

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Proteas Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India with injury.
Proteas Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India with injury. (Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images)

Delhi Capitals bowler Lungi Ngidi was rushed to hospital after sustaining a ​head injury during an Indian Premier League ​game on Saturday, but the South African is ⁠stable and will soon be discharged, organisers said.

Chasing ​a skier offered by Punjab Kings batter Priyank ​Arya, Ngidi back-pedalled from his mid-off position but misjudged the catch and tumbled, with the back of his head hitting the turf.

Ngidi lay ​on the ground clutching his head and barely ​moving after his brief interaction with the team physio.

The 30-year-old was soon ‌strapped ⁠onto a stretcher while an ambulance entered the field to take him to a city hospital while play was stopped for 15 minutes at the Arun ​Jaitley Stadium.

“He ​was shifted to ⁠the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and ​neck pain,” IPL organisers said in a ​statement. “Ngidi ⁠is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital.”

Vipraj Nigam came in as concussion substitute ⁠for ​Ngidi but Delhi eventually lost ​the match by six wickets.

Reuters

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