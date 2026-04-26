Sport

IN PICS | Countdown to the Soweto Derby

Pirates and Chiefs supporters get ready for Sunday’s blockbuster derby

A Pirates supporter before the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Thousands of soccer fans have begun to fill the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for Sunday’s Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Photographer Antonio Muchave was there to capture all the action.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans filter in for the Betway Premiership Soweto derby match at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on the 26 April 2026. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)
'Three points in the bag': Fans prepare for the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
Supporters outside the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
Soccer fans at FNB Stadium before the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Johannesburg. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
Flags for sale outside the FNB Stadium. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
Peace: Soccer fans at FNB Stadium on Sunday. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)
Ready to go: Fans enter the FNB Stadium for the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in Johannesburg on Sunday. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

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