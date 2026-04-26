IN PICS | Countdown to the Soweto Derby

Pirates and Chiefs supporters get ready for Sunday’s blockbuster derby
Thousands of soccer fans have begun to fill the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for Sunday’s Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Photographer Antonio Muchave was there to capture all the action.
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