SOWETO DERBY | Players to watch out for from Pirates and Chiefs

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Lebogang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Mpho Mvelase of TS Galaxy during the Betway Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on December 7 2025.

Orlando Pirates will welcome Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium, looking to continue their dominance over their rivals after beating them in the past five league matches.

We look at three players from both teams who are likely to make an impact on Sunday:

ORLANDO PIRATES:

Sipho Chaine:

Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The 29-year-old has kept 17 clean sheets for the Buccaneers this season, equalling the club record set by Moeneeb Josephs in the 2009/10 season. He will be looking to set a new mark on Sunday.

The goalkeeper has been instrumental for Pirates this term, playing a major role in their title ambitions. If he continues with his great form, he can help his side to another derby win.

Relebohile Mofokeng:

Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng. (Sydney Seshibedi)

The 21-year-old in-form playmaker has played a crucial role in Pirates’ title push, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in 31 matches across all competitions. He will come into the derby in good form after he was drafted into a more central role, from which he’s scored six times in the last five games.

Oswin Appollis:

Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Appollis, 24, has been excellent for the Buccaneers this season, having forged a very effective partnership with Mofokeng. He has also been scoring goals, having found the back of the net 11 times with nine assists from 38 fixtures across all competitions. He is a player Chiefs will have to keep quiet if they aim to avoid another defeat.

KAIZER CHIEFS

Brandon Petersen:

Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Petersen, 31, marked his return from injury in style for Chiefs by keeping successive clean sheets against TS Galaxy and Polokwane City. His absence had exposed some instability at the back, especially in the last derby, where Chiefs were humiliated 3-0 by Bucs. His return has restored calm within the defensive unit, and he will look to keep another clean sheet against Pirates.

Flavio da Silva:

Flavio da Silva of Kaizer Chiefs. (Philip Maeta)

The 30-year-old striker appears to have found his feet and will be looking to open his account in the derby. He has scored eight goals in all competitions, along with one assist, and is the player Pirates defenders Lebone Seema and Nkosinathi Sibisi will have to keep an eye on.

Lebohang Maboe:

Lebohang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs. (BackpagePix)

The 31-year-old is experienced and capable of helping the club control the midfield. He has been recognised for his consistent performances after winning several man-of-the-match awards this month. He is expected to play a key role for Chiefs in the middle of the park and help stop the likes of Masindi Nemtajela and Tshepang Moremi from hurting Amakhosi.

Sowetan