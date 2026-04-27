Measured game plan worked wonders for Stormers, says Dobson

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Stormers playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu breaks through a tackle from Adam Hastings of Glasgow Warriors during a United Rugby Championship clash at the Cape Town Stadium.

Good decision-making coupled with a measured game plan worked wonders for the Stormers when they powered their way to a 48-12 win over Glasgow Warriors, coach John Dobson said.

After crashing to 33-24 to Connacht in their previous United Rugby Championship clash, the Stormers returned to winning ways thanks to a six-try blitz at the Cape Town Stadium.

The mood surrounding the Connacht clash had been sombre after the death of long-serving team manager Chippie Solomon.

“I think we could focus a bit more on the rugby this week,” Dobson said.

“If you’re saying we played conservatively, then yes, probably. It was more like playoff rugby.”

“Last week we were desperate and forced things, shovelling inferior ball.

“This week we applied pressure. We knew we could put some pressure on set-piece wise and that was effective.

“We didn’t need to create the magic against Glasgow, so that helped.

“I thought the decision-making was excellent.”

Dobson said criticism of the Stormers after the Connacht loss had been unjustified.

“We got a lot of criticism for the Connacht performance,” he said.

“But to understand what this team was going through, or what Chippie meant to us and to this organisation, and to expect those guys to perform normally is a lack of humanity in my mind.

“We wanted to put in a proper performance against Glasgow, so to have done it like that and in the manner we did, it’s a really happy change room at this stage, and we can build on this.”

Dobson said the debut of 18-year-old Markus Muller with 14 minutes to go had been special.

“That noise (from the crowd) was so cool,” he said.

“It makes me proud of the crowd because it shows they’re informed and enthusiastic. It was brilliant.

“He’s the happiest kid. I think his hand is sore, but he’s the happiest kid in the world down there at the moment.

“Personally, I would have liked to give him five or 10 minutes more. But we were down to one back at one stage, so we didn’t have the flexibility.”

“He didn’t have much ball in hand, but his defence was really, really good. He stayed alive in the system and handled it well.

“It’s important for us to show there’s a pathway. If you come through the system, you’ll get an opportunity.

“That’s critical for what we’re building.”

The win was marred when Cobus Reinach left the field in the 60th minute with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

“He’s in a brace and hasn’t been scanned yet,” Dobson said.

“But I don’t see that being a quick turnaround.

“It looks like a ligament, possibly medial. Hopefully it’s not an ACL, but it’s serious enough to keep him out for a while.”

Captain Ruhan Nel said the Stormers had been fired up for one of the biggest games of the season against the United Rugby Championship log-leaders.

“You could feel from the start of the week the boys were ready to get back to business and the energy shifted,” he said.

“It was about doing something for ourselves.

“We embrace criticism after the Connacht defeat, but there was a lack of understanding about what we went through.

“I feel like there was a lack of respect, a lack of understanding towards the team and what we went through.

“That also was part of the motivation this week that put a bit of anger in us. That added motivation.”

Other URC scores: Edinburgh 33 Sharks 28, Lions 33 Connacht 21, Scarlets 21 Bulls 23.

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