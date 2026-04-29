Aloes just miss first TNL win of season, Comets’ last-quarter surge not enough

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Eastern Cape Aloes wing defender (WD) Mjoji Ziyeza, right, closes in on a Jaguars' attack in the Telkom Netball League game at the DUT Steve Biko campus on Wednesday.

The Eastern Cape Aloes came agonisingly close to getting their first win of the season but were beaten 49-44 by the Gauteng Jaguars in the Telkom Netball League Division 1 clash at the Durban University of Technology Steve Biko Campus on Wednesday.

The loss meant the side have not won any of their four games in Power Week 1 of the competition.

The Aloes camp would have been left frustrated as they let a 26-23 halftime lead slip through their fingers.

They could not finish off the job in the last two quarters.

They trailed 36-33 by the end of the third quarter, and interceptions in the last quarter by the Jaguars limited the Aloes’ possession and chances at goal.

Aloes’ head coach Zandile Njeza will pick out the positives from their second-quarter performance.

They turned around a 15-13 deficit from the first quarter to have the three-point lead at halftime.

Aloes goalkeeper Juanita van Tonder was named player of the game.

Van Tonder had two defensive rebounds, four deflections, six interceptions and 11 penalties.

“Even though we didn’t walk away with the win today, we put in a 100% effort out there.

“We deserved the win, but we will go back to the drawing board because we have another tough game coming up,” Van Tonder said.

The Aloes next play the Southern Stings on Thursday (7pm).

Aloes assistant coach Xoliswa Wotsitsa said: “They pushed through from the first minute and stuck to the game plan.

“We had to put pressure from the beginning ... the Jaguars now respect us.

“We are hungry to get our first win, we are hoping the Stings game will give us positive results.”

Earlier in the day, in Division 2, the Eastern Cape Comets suffered their fourth loss against the Limpopo Lilies, going down 49-45.

Coming into the game, the Comets were favourites as the Lilies had not yet been victorious in any game this season and were rooted at the bottom of the table.

The Comets started well and had the upper hand in the first quarter, leading 13-10.

Despite having an advantage heading to the second quarter, they could not press the acceleration buttons offensively.

As a result, the Lilies sneaked back into the game. They levelled the score and then opened up a healthy margin going to the break.

The sides went to their interval talks with the Limpopo side in front 27-23.

Though the intent to close the gap was there, stop-starts caused by fouls made it hard for the Comets to find the rhythm they needed.

The Lilies managed to retain their lead, ending the third quarter 40-32.

In the fourth quarter it was all the Comets, as possession and momentum were with them.

The Comets camped in the Lilies’ half the majority of the quarter.

Lilies managed to just get nine hoops to the Comets’ 13 points.

That last-quarter surge will be taken as a positive by the Comets heading to their game against the Mpumalanga Sunbirds on Thursday morning (9am).

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