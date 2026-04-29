Atlantic Aces honour sports legend Tennyson Mackay in style

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Atlantic Aces Athletics Club will host a cross-country event in honour of Tennyson Mackay.

The Atlantic Aces Athletic Club will host a cross-country extravaganza in honour of the late Tennyson Mackay, a well-known South African educator, political activist and sports administrator.

The event will take place on Friday, May 1, in Varsvlei, Bethelsdorp.

Mackay, who died in 2020, was a versatile athlete who excelled in boxing, swimming, soccer and rugby.

Event organiser Derrick Hoshe said the event will cater to children as young as one year old to adults as old as 60 years.

Entry for the event is R10 for adults and only R5 for children under 18.

“We’re expecting around 300 children of all ages and possibly about 100 adults,” Hoshe said.

Three-year-olds will compete in the 80m race, while toddlers aged one to two will compete in the 50m race. The 100m race will be run by children aged four and five.

“Races for those aged six to 19 will range from 1km to 4km. Over-40s and 60s will only compete in the 3km portion of the open race, which will also be a 4km race.

“The final race of the day will be a U10 open 4x1km mixed relay (two males/two females and ages), and there will also be an open 4x1km relay for U10.

“We encourage you to set up your gazebo and chairs [and bring your] own snacks and refreshments.

“Medical, security and portable toilet facilities will be available.”

The Tennyson Mackay Floating Trophy is on offer to the primary school with the most entries, while the Donald Mackay Floating Trophy is for the high school with the most entries.

The Lionel Roberts Memorial Floating Trophy goes to the club or social group with the most entries.

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