Border Super League goes ahead though issue of 2025 champions still unresolved

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Moses Nande from Police in action against Breakers in the Border Super League at the Gonubie Sports Field in 2025

While the Border Super League is scheduled to kick off this weekend, the union is still scrambling with its due diligence behind the scenes to determine the winners for 2025.

This is about nine months since the league ended in August and is the result of an unresolved matter that was raised by SA Rugby in December regarding the docking of points of Mdantsane club Swallows.

The mother body had asked for a re-evaluation of the disciplinary process against Swallows, who were docked 20 points from their league matches against Buffs, Police, Ncera Leopards and Breakers.

It was said that some of the Border Rugby Union’s disciplinary committee (DC) and appeals tribunal hearings were not procedural, allowing Swallows to temporarily regain their 20 points pending a restart of the hearings.

Swallows had challenged the ruling, arguing there were no formal hearings after protests were filed by Ncera Leopards and Breakers.

BRU’s disciplinary committee found Swallows guilty of fielding Ntabeni Dukisa, who was allegedly still registered with Kabras in Kenya and lacked the necessary clearance to play in SA.

Swallows went as far as appealing to SA Rugby’s legal department, citing flaws in the internal process by Border, prompting the need for a re-evaluation.

SA Rugby ordered Border to have a deeper look into the cases, again.

Border Rugby Union general manager Mthunzi Hewu said on Wednesday the union was still looking into the matter.

“We were told by SA Rugby to re-sit the matter regarding Swallows,” Hewu said.

“By re-sitting it, it means we have to fix the procedures, but we have not yet reached the verdict.

“Swallows questioned the fairness of the processes.

“Once we have finalised everything, we will send a report to SA Rugby to say we have re-sat the matter.

“It will be them who make the verdict. That will then determine if Swallows keep the 20 points or those [four sets of] five points get given to other clubs.

“Only then can we confirm the league winners for 2025.”

Young Leopards and East London Police were the top two teams at the conclusion of the 2025 league and are separated by the barest of margins.

One of them will be crowned champions once the matter is resolved.

Despite the uncertainty regarding the league champions, the clubs are on board to play the opening round of the new edition.

Police will travel to the Indoor Field in Komani to face Breakers on Saturday.

Young Leopards play Moonlight at the Sotho Field in Mooiplaas.

Swallows welcome Old Boys at the NU1 Mdantsane Stadium, but the fixture could be moved to Sisa Dukashe as a curtain-raiser to the SA Cup match between the Border Bulldogs and the Free State Cheetahs.

Other big matches over the weekend include a derby between the Walter Sisulu University Eagles and the All Blacks at the WSU Mthatha fields.

Buffaloes will be up against Komga United at Baysville High School, while Fort Hare Blues travel to KwaMaqoma to face Fort Beaufort United.

“The referees confirmed they will be part of all the matches,” Hewu said.

“There will be a game that will be played at Sisa Dukashe as a curtain-raiser, but we are still confirming the times.”

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