Mthatha sprint star eyes 2028 LA Olympics

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Mthatha's Mihlali Xotyeni, in action here during the SuperSport Simbine Classic on Tuesday, is making a name for himself in the sprinting world.

Mthatha’s Mihlali Xotyeni is fast establishing himself as one to watch on the national sprinting scene.

He was part of Team South Africa B that won the 4x100m relay with a continent-leading time of 38.75 seconds at the inaugural SuperSport Simbine Classic at the Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old also clocked a personal best in the 100m heats to further prove that his season is gathering momentum at just the right time.

“This win means a lot because we didn’t prepare for the relay team at all. All we did was set up a team.

“There weren’t any exchanges. So, to be able to run such a good time like that shows that Team South Africa is doing well,” Xotyeni said.

He teamed up with Zattu Hlongwane, Tshepo Tyantini and Emile Erasmus as they set the fastest quartet time on the continent this year against the likes of Angola, Eswatini and Namibia.

Earlier, in the 100m continental silver heats, Xotyeni achieved a new personal best time of 10.28 that saw him finish the heat in third position.

“Running a new PB was part of the plan going into the classic. I think I’ve been showing some dominance so far this year. I hope to extend my PBs and have a good year.”

He has already reaped rewards, as he clinched bronze for North West University (NWU) at the University Sport SA (USSA) men’s 200m finals last week.

Xotyeni describes being ranked No 152 in the men’s 200m as a privilege.

“For a boy who comes from a place like Mthatha, who would’ve thought that I would be this far in life at my age? And be able to do the best that I can with my ability.

“Day in and day out, I try my best to represent my town and my province because I think that we are one of the most underestimated provinces in athletics.

“I know that we have vast talent in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

Xotyeni also holds the men’s 4x100 world record alongside Lucky Moleyane, Benjamin Richardson and fellow Eastern Cape sprinter Sinesipho Dambile.

They set a world record time of 38.51 seconds in 2021 at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

As Xotyeni keeps climbing the ranks, he says he is gunning for a top-100 ranking soon.

“For sure that’s the goal, but it’s not always on my mind. I’m taking my journey one day at a time and trusting the Lord.”

The prime age for an Olympic runner is generally 23 to 28.

Xotyeni sees himself representing SA on the biggest stage, the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“For LA 2028, I’ll be 25. I think it’s the perfect opportunity for me to display my talent and hard work to the world.

“Preparations have already been started. Year in, year out that has been the goal in preparations.

“I think if I stay focused and get the job done, I will get there.

“I believe that I’m one of the most talented at my age. I can’t wait for people to see what I have in the tank,” he said.

Xotyeni now looks to carry his form into the 24th African Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana from May 12–17 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

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