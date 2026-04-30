Rising Stars make Premier League debut, Eagles play All Blacks in first Super League outing

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Lizalise Mdzidzela carries the ball for the WSU Eagles. The Eagles have their first taste of the Super League when they take on the All Blacks in Mthatha this weekend.

It is a big weekend for the Rising Stars and Walter Sisulu Eagles, who will be making their debut in the Border Premier and Super Leagues, respectively.

The Rising Stars from Kwelera will be playing at home at the Jongilanga Field against the Berlin Tigers to mark their first game at Premier League level.

The side were promoted in 2025 from the First Division after winning the playoffs.

They have already shown their ability to go pound for pound with some of the heavyweight clubs in the region, as recently shown in the Brutten Cup that took place in late 2025.

That, together with their Dali Mpofu Easter tournament title, will give them confidence heading to their game against the Tigers.

The Tigers are no slouches; it will be a tough game.

They are experienced, having played in the top-flight a few seasons ago before being demoted to the second tier.

Last year, they finished among the top three and will want to make sure they have a good start to the league to boost their chances later in the season of returning to the Super League.

The Tigers shopped big in the transfer window to fortify their squad, bringing in players of Varsity Shield calibre.

The Eagles will mark their first time in the Super League this weekend.

It will be a big occasion, as their first match-up will be against the WSU All Blacks in Mthatha.

The Eagles were unbeaten last year to win the Premier League and qualified for the Eastern Cape Super 14 as wildcards.

Though they did not make it past the group stages, a lot of positives would have been taken to account for the debut in the top league.

For the All Blacks, it will be their first official game since the heartbreak of losing to Wits in the Varsity Shield final about a month ago.

The Eagles game and league matches before June will serve as preparation for the Varsity Cup promotion playoff against Emeris (formerly Varsity College).

Other Premier League matches will be the Wallabies against the Africans at Station Field and the Ocean Sweepers versus the Black Eagles at Zikwaba Field.

The Bussy Boys welcome Ngculu Zebraz to the Mpongo Field and the Ncera Leopards are playing Lovedale College at St Christopher’s School.

Big games in the Super League will include East London Police travelling to the Indoor Field in Komani to face the Breakers on Saturday.

The Young Leopards play Moonlight at the Sotho Field in Mooiplaas.

Swallows welcome Old Boys at the NU1 Mdantsane Stadium, but the fixture could be moved to Sisa Dukashe as a curtain-raiser to the SA Cup match between the Border Bulldogs and the Free State Cheetahs.

Buffaloes will be up against Komga United at Baysville High School, while Fort Hare Blues travel to KwaMaqoma to face Fort Beaufort United.

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