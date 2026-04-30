Sibiya determined to end MFC season on a triumphant note

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Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya said he has prepared his team well for their Motsepe Foundation Championship match against Midlands Wanderers on Friday

Though promotion is out of reach this season, Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya is determined to end on a triumphant note by chasing victory in their final three league matches.

Highbury welcome Midlands Wanderers to the NMU Madabiz Stadium on Friday (3pm).

After Highbury defeated Lerumo Lions 1-0 on the road in their most recent Motsepe Foundation Championship match, they hope to maintain their winning streak.

They rebounded from a disheartening 3-0 defeat to Cascric Stars in their triumph over Lions.

The Yellow Nation are in seventh place on the log with 36 points from 27 games.

Even if they collect nine points from their remaining matches against Midlands, Hungry Lions, and Venda FC, they will still fall behind promotional relegation candidates Milford and Hungry Lions, who both have 47 points.

Despite that disappointment, Sibiya is relieved to have preserved the team’s status and hopes to finish their second season in the MFC on a high note.

Speaking about today’s match against Midlands, the coach said they expected a difficult encounter because they were playing a team fighting for survival.

The visitors are 14th on the log with 31 points, just six points ahead of Black Leopards, who are currently in the relegation spot.

“We have been preparing very well, and the guys are looking forward to the match against Midlands after winning away from home in their previous game,” Sibiya said.

“At the moment, we have saved the club from relegation, so the mood is very positive, and there is some calmness, which should be very beneficial to us.

“We are aware we are nearing the end of the season. After the Midlands game, we will have two matches left, and everyone is looking forward to finishing the season and going home.

“But we have a job to do. We’ve been doing this for the past 15 years, so it’s natural to be excited as the season comes to a close and we can go home.

“At the same time, you understand how to deal with seasonal fatigue and homesickness. The experience must teach all of us how to behave during this season.

“We want to finish strong and try our hardest to win the remaining matches.”

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