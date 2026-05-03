Bulldogs battered and bruised but still barking

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Cheetahs prop Tielman Nieuwoudt breaks away to score a try against the Border Bulldogs at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday. The Cheetahs won 87-5.

The Border Bulldogs remain optimistic they will eventually get a win despite losing eight straight games in the SA Cup.

This is according to Bulldogs assistant coach Lungisa Kama after the team’s embarrassing 5-87 loss to the Free State Cheetahs at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

The defeat was the Bulldogs’ highest-margin home drubbing.

Kama, who was marshalling the Bulldogs on the day in place of head coach Dumisani Mhani, who was said to have the flu, says, however, that they are aiming to get full points in their game against the Valke this weekend.

That match is their last in the SA Cup campaign before they start the Currie Cup First Division.

“There are some positives that we will be taking from the loss to the Cheetahs,” he said.

“Yes, the margin was large, but our transition was a little bit better.”

The transition Kama was alluding to was at open play in the second half.

They had two or three chances to score tries, but handling errors let them down in the opposition 22m area.

Though that was the case, there was little cover, and the away team controlled major aspects, including set pieces and broken play.

Bizarrely, the Bulldogs’ technical team said that on the day it was a better performance.

Kama felt they were more in sync than most of what the Bulldogs have showcased in the tournament.

But supporters were distraught after the painful loss.

The Cheetahs ran in 13 tries in the demolition and by halftime had a 47-5 lead.

Winger Michael Anniers scored four tries, Rewan Kruger and Louis van der Westhuizen had braces, while Cohen Jasper, Juan Smal, Sisonke Vumazonke, Ramon Uys and Tielman Nieuwoudt had one each.

Border’s only try was dotted by Mbasa Nkonki just before the sound of the half-time hooter.

“There was a lot of effort in the second half,” Kama said.

“There were some spaces, but we couldn’t get behind their backs, which is what we were looking for.

“We tried to execute on the high balls. Our kicking game was better than previously, that was the main thing.

“The Cheetahs are a professional side compared to us. It is something we can’t deny.

“But, in the manner in which we played the game, we represented ourselves better than in some other games.

“There were some stages where we could regain possession ... defensively we have tried our level best fanning out,” the former Springbok Women’s assistant coach said.

The Bulldogs next play the Valke at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in their last game of the campaign on Saturday.

The Valke beat the Leopards 31-27 at the weekend.

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