Dominant WP beat EP to lift women’s U20 title for fourth time; Border finish on high note

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Julene Haas, of Eastern Province, is chased by Western Province’s Juan-Mari du Plessis during the SA Rugby Women’s U-20 Week final at Alberton Rugby Club on Saturday.

Western Province showed they have no peers in the U-20 women’s game when they outplayed Eastern Province 36-7 in the final of the 2026 U-20 Women’s Week in Alberton on Friday, claiming the national title for a fourth consecutive time.

Earlier in the day, KwaZulu-Natal beat the Blue Bulls 12-0; the Limpopo Blue Bulls edged Griquas 10-5; the Pumas outlasted the Falcons 24-17; the Griffons outscored Free State 10-5; the Golden Lions made the home crowd happy with their 27-7 win over Boland; and Border ended their week with a 24-12 victory over SWD.

In the final, the Capetonians held a 12-0 lead at the break, and though EP, who lost a player due to a red card in the first half, tried gamely, WP’s extra player and their class showed why they are the best team in the country.

The four-time champions started strongest and scored in the third minute of the match played in blustery conditions when the inside backs moved the ball to the right, where wing Saadiqah Corbett found space to score.

WP were all over their Eastern Cape opponents in the opening minutes, but credit to EP, who took the punches well.

EP missed a huge opportunity when WP wing Davedine March was yellow-carded — first they missed a penalty attempt and then kicked the ball dead when trying to force an attacking lineout, two errors that proved costly.

More misery was to follow when a head clash saw Shanice Scholtz red-carded. WP, sensing their advantage, pounced when scrumhalf Danica Pypers sniped and scored, and flyhalf Nuha Levy’s successful conversion pushed the lead to 12-0 at the break.

The second half was again close, but the Western Cape side finished stronger as they manipulated their extra attacker into space.

Prop Sesethu Dumke scored a gem of a try to open the second-half try-scoring spree. Levy saw an opening and ran through a gap, and after some crisp passing, the ball ended up in the hands of Dumke, who crashed over for the third try of the match.

Not to be outdone when it comes to spectacular tries, EP struck back when Lukhanye Lolo ran 60m to score under the sticks.

The game was opening up, and as expected with some of the finest age-group backline players on the field, more spectacular tries followed. The next came from March, who scored after a fine intervention by fullback Emma Bester, but not before a telling run by prop Anothando Khatshwa.

Levy converted, and with 12 minutes left, WP were 24-7 up and EP staring down the barrel. The women from Gqeberha responded, though, and looked set to score in the corner, but a great cover tackle by centre Ronecia Gordon saved the day for her team.

Scorers:

WP 36: Tries: Sesethu Dumke, Danica Pypers, Saadiqah Corbett, Davedine March, Mivuyo Pawuli, Ronecia Gordon. Conversion: Nuha Levy (3).

EP 7: Try: Lukhanye Lolo. Conversion: Julene Haas.

Border finished the week on a winning note, beating SWD 24-12, with a strong second half the deciding factor.

SWD had a say in the match in the opening stanza and scored the only try of the half to lead 5-0 at the break, but Border found their rhythm in the second half, and four tries later, including one from speedy wing Anelisa Striga, they could celebrate victory.

Scorers:

Border 24: Tries: Sinekhaya Tywaleni, Kuhle Lumkwana, Anelisa Striga, Olwam Monki. Conversions: Endinako Nyamfu (2).

SWD 12: Tries: Mauri-Quinn George, Michele Davids. Conversion: Amber Gxekwa.

- SA Rugby Communications

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