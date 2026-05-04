Cope FC, Mercy Academy and Leeds big winners in Mgudlwa tourney

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Cope FC striker Lonwabo Bayeni against Nkwenkwezi FC in the senior men’s final of the Mgudlwa Attorneys tournament final in Ngqeleni.

Cope FC were among the major winners at the second annual Mgudlwa Attorneys Tournament, held in Ntibane at the weekend.

Ngqeleni-based team Cope ensured that the title stayed at home after they beat KuGompo City’s Nkwenkwezi 2-1 in the senior men’s final on Sunday.

All the goals came in the second half.

Despite playing some of the game with 10 men after a red card to one of their players, Cope managed to hold on and ensure that they crossed the line.

One of the exciting talents in the province, striker Lonwabo Bayeni, was among the goal scorers for Cope.

Bayeni was the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League top goal scorer for the recently ended season. Cope collected R40,000 for their efforts.

In the semifinals, Cope were made to sweat by Viggie in regulation time and had to win the game through a penalty shootout.

Nkwenkwezi came back from trailing to win against Ngqeleni Swallows.

In the junior ranks, Mercy Football Development Academy were crowned the winners of the U17 category after defeating Elida.

In netball, Leeds were the superstars of the weekend and, at the end, got the accolades of being the title-holders.

They proved too much for XFV Netball Club, winning the final 23-15 and R10,000 in prize money.

Flagstaff claimed the bronze medal after dismantling Khanyisa 40-7 in the 3rd-4th place final.

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