Nelson sparks Graeme to memorable win over Andreans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Graeme College captain Erin Nelson kicks for the posts during their schools rugby match against St Andrew's at the Lower Field in Makhanda on Saturday.

The brilliant predatory instincts of centre and captain Erin Nelson provided the spark Graeme College needed to score a memorable win over St Andrew’s in their schools rugby clash on the St Andrew’s Lower Field in Makhanda on Saturday.

Dominating the first half to lead 22-3 at the break, the Graemians held off a fighting comeback from their opponents to cross for two more tries in the second half, securing a well-deserved victory in a near-150-year old rivalry which has been dominated by St Andrew’s. It was the first win for Graeme since their victory in 2022.

Nelson is growing into one of the most exciting players in SA schools rugby and, although he didn’t cross the whitewash himself, he gave another influential display in midfield.

Within 14 minutes Graeme had built a 12-0 lead, with Nelson slicing through the defence both times to set up tries for fullback Lucritia Magau and scrumhalf Luke Doyle.

Flyhalf Ibenathi Kondile added a third when the Graeme forwards drove powerfully for the line, picking up the ball to force his way over.

St Andrew’s only got on to the board just before halftime through a penalty by Will Stevens, but they came out after the break with a renewed mindset and a determination to take the fight to their opponents.

First, prop Sivathi Mjalo powered over for a try and then, from the kick-off, lock Josh van Zyl crashed through a number of would-be Graeme defenders on a memorable 60-metre run downfield. When he was eventually hauled in, St Andrew’s were able to recycle the ball for Stevens to dash over.

At 22-15, the game was back in the balance, but then came a crucial period when Graeme were reduced to 14 men as Doyle was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle.

But instead of St Andrew’s taking control, Graeme played with great common sense, holding onto possession and forcing their opponents to make all the play.

From one such move, pacy Graeme wing Asakhe Ranuga picked up a loose ball near the halfway line and there was nobody in front of him as he raced for the line.

Then Graeme went on the attack again, and eventually flank Akho Tonjeni forced his way over after brave defence from St Andrew’s to restore the visitors’ lead to a commanding 34-15.

Although St Andrew’s delivered one more riposte through wing Qawe Madikizela, there were only five minutes left after that and Graeme were able to manage play until the end to send their supporters slightly delirious.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald