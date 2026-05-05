Chippa, Sekhukhune fixture postponed due to unsafe pitch

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Ground staff work on the field ahead of the postponed Betway Premiership match between Chippa United and Sekhukhune United at Buffalo City Stadium.

The Betway Premiership game between Chippa United and Sekhukhune United on Tuesday evening at the Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City had to be called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match officials called the game off just before the scheduled kickoff time of 7.30pm, ruling that the pitch was unsafe.

The players had a brief warm-up after the referees had a long inspection of the playing surface between 6pm and 7pm.

The game will be played on Wednesday at 1pm.

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