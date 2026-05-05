Sport

Chippa, Sekhukhune fixture postponed due to unsafe pitch

Heavy rains leave Buffalo City Stadium pitch waterlogged

Anathi Wulushe

Anathi Wulushe

Sports Reporter

Ground staff work on the field ahead of the postponed Betway Premiership match between Chippa United and Sekhukhune United at Buffalo City Stadium. (Yanga Nothanga/BackpagePix)

The Betway Premiership game between Chippa United and Sekhukhune United on Tuesday evening at the Buffalo City Stadium in KuGompo City had to be called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match officials called the game off just before the scheduled kickoff time of 7.30pm, ruling that the pitch was unsafe.

The players had a brief warm-up after the referees had a long inspection of the playing surface between 6pm and 7pm.

The game will be played on Wednesday at 1pm.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

McKenzie announces 16 fans for all expenses paid World Cup trip

4

ANC needs to pick its best candidates for election campaign

5

IN MY VIEW | Law, power and perception: When accountability feels uneven

Related Articles