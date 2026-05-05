Nomeva’s work ethic in farewell bout leaves budding trainer in awe

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Lonki Witbooi takes Xolisani Ndongeni through his paces as he prepares for his farewell fight at Jan Smuts stadium in three weeks time.

The May 23 event is shaping up to be the biggest entertainment spectacle, but to Xolisani Ndongeni it will be just an addition to his 41 bouts as he bids farewell to the fight game at the Jan Smuts Stadium in KuGompo City.

Ndongeni will close his chapter as a boxer when he faces KwaZulu-Natal’s Sanele Msimang in a Ground Up Sports-promoted blockbuster event fused with endless entertainment activities featuring top musicians.

Dubbed ‘Last Sting of Wasp’ in reference to Ndongeni’s “Nomeva” moniker, the tournament is stuffed with potentially explosive bouts with a world title bout to boot when Mdantsane’s Nhlanhla Tyirha goes for the IBO mini-flyweight belt against Nhlakanipho Kunene and the long-awaited clash between Bongani Fule and Lindile Sibisi for the SA featherweight belt finally happens.

However, the spotlight is on Ndongeni, who will bring the curtain down on his 16-year career, which had humble beginnings but evolved into one of the country’s most illustrious at the international stage.

Ndongeni has opted to use fast-rising boxing trainer Lonki Witbooi for his swansong.

Ndongeni, who started boxing in Duncan Village before relocating to Johannesburg, has been in a three-week camp in the city with Witbooi calling the shots at a beachfront fitness centre.

While the KwaBhaca-born boxer has achieved numerous milestones, Witbooi has been awed by his work ethic and commitment to his craft.

“One would expect him to take it easy for his swansong, but Nomeva trains as if he were preparing for a world title,” he said.

“His commitment and work ethic are second to none, and I must say having him in our gymnasium is creating an incredible buzz among other boxers.”

Witbooi said Ndongeni never missed a day in training, with his punctuality exemplary for other boxers to take boxing seriously.

“My boxers are able to see how a professional is expected to conduct himself by observing Nomeva’s training regiment.

“I am humbled that he chose me to guide him in his last bout.”

Ndongeni’s farewell bout will coincide with his 36th birth month while also marking the day he made his professional debut with a points decision over Luyanda Vumazonke in 2010.

He insisted that he wanted to go out with a bang, and any boxer facing him in his last bout would have to be prepared for the best version of himself.

“I have never cut corners in boxing, and I am not going to do it now,” he said.

“I take this sport very serious because it has given me so much while helping me to build my legacy.

“People will see the best version of Nomeva, and my weight is already responding accordingly.”

Ndongeni’s boxing passion has seen him taking time off from camp to attend all local tournaments to get into the sport’s environment.

He was present at Busi J Promotions at NU7 Mdantsane to witness fellow Duncan Village homeboy Siphosethu Mvula knock out Bandile Daniels on Sunday.

Witbooi said Ndongeni’s decision to leave his family and home in Johannesburg to come down for a camp in KuGompo City underscored his respect for boxing.

Msimang will be fighting for the first time since his first-round stoppage loss to Ntethelelo Nkosi in an SA junior welterweight title challenge in October 2024.

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