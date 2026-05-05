Pant not feeling the price tag pressure in IPL, says coach Langer

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Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant pulls a delivery in the Indian Premier League game against Mumbai Indians as Ryan Rickleton keeps wicket at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on May 4 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant’s uneven form mirrors his team’s broader struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but head coach Justin Langer says the player is not weighed down by his hefty price tag.

Lucknow secured the stumper-batsman for an eye-watering $3.21m (R53.7m) in 2024 and retained him for the current season, which has unfolded poorly.

Monday’s six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians marked Lucknow’s sixth consecutive loss, leaving them anchored to the bottom of the 10-team league and with playoff hopes in disarray.

“I don’t think money has anything to do with it,” Langer, an Australian, told reporters.

“Leadership is a tough position; he’s carrying a lot of pressure for the team, and he does it, like all of us, with a smile on his face, 98% of the time.

“It’s the 2% that’s hard, to be honest. But he’s chipping away; he’s working hard, and he’s had a match-winning game earlier in the season. I love it when we see him smiling and playing that swashbuckling style of play.”

Pant’s 204 runs from nine innings with a strike rate of 128.30 is underwhelming for a batter of his stature.

Langer said Pant, who moved down to No 4 to accommodate Nicholas Pooran at No 3 against Mumbai, was not far from regaining his touch.

“He selflessly moved down the order to let Nicky P back. Rishy’s not far off [from a big score].

“He’s great. As a captain in the IPL, as a coach, you keep fronting up, don’t you? That’s all you can do. And you’ll keep fronting up, and hopefully, he’ll help us get some wins over the next few games.”

Against Mumbai, Lucknow racked up 228/5 but still could not defend the total.

“The way we started, we should have definitely got more runs,” Pant said after the match, adding they were “short by 10-15 runs”.

“The way we started, we had an edge over them.”

Reuters