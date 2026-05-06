All eyes on Bloem as Cheetahs fight for Currie Cup promotion

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Cheetahs prop Tielman Nieuwoudt breaks away to score a try against the Border Bulldogs at Sisa Dukashe Stadium last week

All eyes will be on the Toyota Cheetahs when they fight to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Currie Cup Premier Division alive in a make-or-break clash in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Standing in their way in an all-or-nothing SA Cup duel at the Free State Stadium are an unbeaten Suzuki Griquas outfit who have enjoyed dominance over the Free Staters in recent years (kickoff 6pm).

Only the top four teams on the SA Cup log qualify for the Premier Division.

With just one round of league games remaining, Griquas are way out in front with a full house of 40 log points, seven more than the second-placed Pumas.

The Cheetahs are third in the standings on 30, while Boland’s two bonus points from their defeat against the Pumas in Nelspruit kept them in semi-final contention in fourth on 27 points.

The SWD Eagles are also on 27 but moved down to fifth due to an inferior points difference.

Griquas will finish at the top, while the defending champions, the Pumas, are also safe after their hard-fought 38-31 win against the Boland Cavaliers on Sunday.

While they remain well-placed heading into the final round-robin fixture, pressure is mounting on the Cheetahs.

The fourth-placed Cavaliers host the EP Elephants, while the SWD Eagles take on the Leopards in George on Saturday.

On current form, both Boland and SWD are favourites to pick up wins, which adds to the pressure on the Free Staters.

Bonus-point victories for Boland and SWD would see both teams move to 32 points.

The Cheetahs, currently on 30, would climb to 34 with a win and safely book their spot.

Cheetahs loose forward Neels Volshenk said a big 87-5 win over the Border Bulldogs last week had been a boost for his team heading into the final round.

“I definitely think this was the type of performance we needed ahead of our game against Griquas on Friday evening,” he said.

“I still feel we could have added between 14 and 21 more points if we had been more clinical in the second half, and we’re obviously disappointed with the five points we conceded from that try.

“Overall, though, it was a pleasing performance, especially after the disappointing loss to the Falcons in Kempton Park.

“Looking ahead to Griquas, we know they’re a quality side, and we understand what’s at stake, and we have everything to play for.

“We want to make ourselves, our supporters, everyone at the union and all those involved proud.

“That’s the ultimate goal, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge on Friday evening against a strong Griquas side.”

Griquas scrum coach Wian du Preez believes the expected wet conditions will make set pieces a key area of the battle.

“The Cheetahs have a really strong set piece,” he said.

“Their scrums, lineouts and maul are all quality, and that gives them good go-forward momentum.

“We’re well aware of that, and we’re preparing for a big physical onslaught on Friday night.”

Log (all teams have played eight matches): Griquas 40, Pumas 33, Cheetahs 30, Boland 27, SWD Eagles 27, Falcons 24, EP Elephants 17, Griffons 13, Leopards 9, Border Bulldogs 0.

Fixtures: Friday: Cheetahs v Griquas, Pumas v Griffons. Saturday: Boland v EP Elephants, SWD Eagles v Leopards, Border Bulldogs v Falcons.

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