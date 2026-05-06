Dustin Johnson, Max Homa make PGA Championship field; no Tiger, Phil

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Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be missing at the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will not play the PGA Championship, the second straight major in 2026 that two of the greatest golfers of all time won’t be present.

The PGA of America released its field list Tuesday for the major championship slated for May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

As expected, Woods’ name was not on the list, as he’s believed to be in a private treatment programme in Switzerland following his March arrest on suspicion of DUI.

USGA CEO Mike Whan also told Sports Illustrated this week that he would be “super surprised” if Woods were ready to play the U.S. Open in June.

Mickelson is sidelined for a different reason. He is still attending to what he has called a personal health matter with his family. Mickelson has missed the Masters and all but one LIV Golf event so far this year for the same reason.

Mickelson formally withdrew from the field Tuesday afternoon, and Max Homa was added to the field as the first alternate.

After a poor 2025 that saw him tie for 60th at the PGA and miss the US Open and Open Championship, Homa was not otherwise qualified for the 2026 PGA Championship before Tuesday. He is playing better this year, highlighted with a tie for ninth at the Masters.

Dustin Johnson appeared in the PGA Championship field on Tuesday after receiving a special invitation from the PGA of America. The two-time major champion has struggled while playing with LIV Golf, but he will appear in his 69th consecutive major for which he’s eligible.

“I’m definitely very excited to play,” Johnson said.

“The PGA of America, we’ve got a great relationship. I’ve supported them for a long time. I’m very, very thankful that they gave me an invite. And very honoured.”

There are 15 past PGA champions in the field, as well as the traditional group of 20 PGA of American teaching professionals.

As of Tuesday, the field is at 154 players, with two final spots reserved for the winners of this week’s Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic if they’re not already qualified.

After Homa moved in, Canada’s Sudarshan Yellamaraju is the first alternate, and Tom Hoge is the second. Six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau needs some help to make the field as the fifth alternate. - Field Level Media

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