Sabalenka warns of French Open boycott over prize money

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Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus embraces Coco Gauff of the US after beating her in the final of the women’s singles at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, on March 28 2026.

Players would boycott the French Open if their prize money at the claycourt Grand Slam is not increased, women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka said, with Coco Gauff also voicing support for the drastic step.

The threat deepens a dispute between players and Roland Garros organisers over prize money distribution, even though this year’s tournament offers a 9.5% increase to €61.7m (R1.2bn).

Several top players released a statement on Monday saying they were set to receive prize money that would likely still be less than 15% of tournament revenue, well short of the 22% they demanded to match ATP and WTA combined 1000 events.

When asked how far players might push their demands, Sabalenka told reporters at the Italian Open: “I think at some point we will boycott it (the tournament). I feel like that’s going to be the only way to fight for our rights.

“Let’s see how far we can get, if it’s going to take players for a boycott. Some of the things, I feel like it’s really unfair to the players. I think at some point it’s going to get to this.”

However, the world number one struck a hopeful note about ongoing negotiations.

“I hope all the negotiations we are having, we at some point are going to get to the right decision, to the conclusion everyone will be happy with,” she said.

Reuters has contacted the French Tennis Federation for comment.

The prize money boost of €5.4m (R104.3m) compared to 2025 still leaves Roland Garros trailing its Grand Slam rivals.

The US Open offered $90m (R1.5bn) last year while Wimbledon paid out £53.5m (R1.2bn) and the Australian Open a record A$111.5 million (R1.3bn) this year.

World number four Gauff said she could “100% see” players boycotting a Grand Slam if they took the decision together as one.

“It’s not about me. It’s about the future of our sport and also the current players who aren’t getting as much benefits, maybe, as even some of the top players are getting when it comes to sponsorship and things like that,” Gauff said.

“We’re making money off court. When you look at the (players ranked) 50 to 100, 50 to 200, how much money each Slam makes, it’s kind of unfortunate where the 200 best tennis players are living pay cheque to pay cheque.”

Gauff also suggested the players must form a union, highlighting how the WNBA basketball players’ union reached a tentative agreement on a collective bargaining deal earlier this year after nearly 17 months of negotiations.

“Just taking what the WNBA accomplished. They also have a union, so I think that helps,” she said.

“From the things I’ve seen with other sports, usually to make massive progress and things like this, it takes a union.”

Sabalenka said the players deserved more prize money.

“When you see the number and you see the amount the players are receiving, I feel like the show is on us. I feel like without us there wouldn’t be a tournament and there wouldn’t be the entertainment,” Sabalenka said.

“I feel like we definitely deserve to be paid more percentage. What can I say?”

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