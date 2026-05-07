Redemption round for home teams in Border Super and Premier League

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Swallows and Old Boys clash during the Super League champs at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

The first round of the Border Super and Premier League belonged to a majority of visiting teams, and the question is, can they do it again this weekend, or will home advantage matter?

The marquee game in the top flight will be between East London Police and Fort Beaufort United at Police Park in Cambridge on Saturday (1pm).

It will be a curtain-raiser for the SA Cup game between the Border Bulldogs and Valke.

The game is expected to be played at an intense pace, tightly contested and will be physical, as both teams have bounds of experience in their teams.

But based on recent form, Police are expected to edge the men from KwaMaqoma who lost their opening game at home to the University of Fort Hare Blues.

Police, in contrast, beat Breakers 29-7 in Komani to top the log.

Swallows will welcome Buffs at the NU1 Stadium in Mdantsane in another big clash.

Both teams lost their matches to Old Boys and Komga, respectively.

It will be a chance for them to get their campaign going this weekend.

Old Boys will welcome Blues at Nashua Park.

The game will be a chance to extend the unbeaten streak, as the league previously has shown it has won more in the early stages than the last.

Komga play Walter Sisulu University Eagles in Komga.

It will be the first time the Eagles play in the Super League, as their game last week was postponed.

Moonlight will travel to Komani to face Breakers at the Indoor Field. Both teams were beaten last weekend; it will be a chance for redemption.

The Young Leopard and WSU All Blacks game was postponed due to the universities’ involvement in the Varsity Cup playoffs this past Wednesday.

In the Premier League, newbies Rising Stars will have a chance to add to their points tally at the top when they play Ngculu Zebras in Kwelera.

Other fixtures in the second tier league include Lovedale versus Wallabies at Station Field in Stutterheim, Berlin Tigers against Black Eagles in Berlin, Africans playing Ocean Sweepers in Breidbach and Ncera Leopards travelling to United Brothers in Mzwini Location.

It’s still uncertain if Winter Rose, Ntlaza and Bussy Boys will play.

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