Tributes pour in for ‘visionary leader’ Geoff Dakin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former EP cricketer and national cricket administrator Geoff Dakin has died. In 1991, Dakin was elected as the first chair of the United Cricket Board after the unification of South African cricket.

A visionary leader who was passionate about the growth of the game was how former Eastern Province cricketer and distinguished administrator Geoff Dakin was described as news of his death was announced on Thursday.

Dakin, who also played rugby for EP, died on Monday aged 90.

Cricket SA said in a statement on Thursday that it was saddened by the news, hailing Dakin’s contribution to the unification and transformation of SA cricket.

Dakin, a right-handed batter who also turned his arm over as a right-arm fast-medium bowler, enjoyed a first-class career spanning a decade between the 1952/53 and 1962/63 seasons after making his EP debut at just 17 years old.

During that time, he would don the EP colours on 59 occasions, scoring 2,741 runs, including eight fifties, four hundreds and a highest score of 165.

Dakin also took 27 wickets with career-best bowling figures of 4/28.

He was no slouch in the field either, taking 51 catches in the same period.

Dakin’s association with Eastern Province Cricket after he retired from the game continued when he moved into key leadership roles, including chair of the Old Grey Cricket Club and later the EP Cricket Board.

He contributed significantly to the growth and governance of the sport at the provincial level until the 2000s.

In 1991, Dakin was elected as the first chair of the United Cricket Board (UCB) after the unification of South African cricket.

“Geoff Dakin was a visionary leader whose contribution to the unification and transformation of South African cricket will never be forgotten.

“His courage, integrity and commitment to building a non-racial, inclusive game helped lay the foundation for the progress we see today,” CSA president Rihan Richards said.

“On behalf of Cricket SA, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

EP Cricket president Donovan May said: “Eastern Province Cricket and the broader cricket community were fortunate to have had Geoff spearhead the way for a nonracial, unified game, which ultimately led to South Africa becoming a force on the international stage.”

His family fondly recalls his enduring passion for cricket, as well as the unique experiences the game afforded him, including meeting figures such as former British Prime Minister John Major and Mother Teresa.

Dakin’s funeral will be at St Cuthberts Church, Westbourne Road, on Friday, May 15 (2pm).

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald