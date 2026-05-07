Upbeat Elephants looking to make it three SA Cup wins on trot

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EP Elephants loose forward Jac van der Walt is tackled during his team's SA Cup win over the Border Bulldogs at the Madibaz Stadium.

With momentum and a new sense of confidence permeating through their ranks, the EP Elephants are hunting for a third consecutive SA Cup win when they face the high-riding Boland Cavaliers in Wellington on Saturday.

Victories over the Border Bulldogs and Griffons in their previous outings have raised morale in the EP camp ahead of a tough encounter against the promotion-chasing Cavaliers at the Boland Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

EP coach Allister Coetzee (Werner Hills)

After slumping to four consecutive losses in their opening matches, EP have found a second wind and are on an upward trajectory ahead of the Currie Cup First Division season.

“The trip to face Boland is our final game in the competition, and a lot of confidence has been built up in the team during the course of the season,” EP coach Allister Coetzee said.

“I am rather excited at the upward trajectory of this team going into the Currie Cup, and there is a very positive mood in the camp.

“It was a pleasing performance from EP against the Griffons, where we had to grind our way towards a rare away win in Welkom.”

Though EP are out of the running for a top-four SA Cup finish and promotion to the Currie Premier Division, the Cavaliers still have an opportunity to snatch a berth in the top four.

In the win over the Griffons, EP’s points came from wing Lwandile Maphuko (2), Diego Williams and a penalty try.

Flyhalf Garth April booted three conversions and a penalty.

“It was special in that we have not had a win in Welkom in a long time,” Coetzee said.

“Considering the adversity EP have faced, to pull this one off was really huge in the context of where we are going as a team.

“Just getting over the line and grinding it out at altitude is another factor to consider.

Our discipline was outstanding, and the Griffons had two yellow cards in the game. This shows how we have grown as a team this season — EP coach Allister Coetzee

“Our discipline was outstanding, and the Griffons had two yellow cards in the game.

“This shows how we have grown as a team this season.”

Thanks to their win, EP are seventh on the 10-team log, with 17 points from seven outings.

The Toyota Cheetahs are facing a make-or-break clash in their bid to gain Currie Cup Premier Division promotion in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Standing in their way are an unbeaten Suzuki Griquas outfit who have enjoyed dominance over the Free Staters in recent years.

With just one round of league games remaining, Griquas are way out in front with a full house of 40 log points, seven more than the second-placed Pumas.

The Cheetahs are third in the standings on 30, while Boland’s two bonus points from their defeat against the Pumas in Nelspruit kept them in semi-final contention in fourth on 27 points.

The SWD Eagles are also on 27 but moved down to fifth due to an inferior points difference.

Griquas will finish at the top, while the defending champions, the Pumas, are also safe after their hard-fought 38-31 win against the Boland Cavaliers on Sunday.

While they remain well-placed heading into the final round-robin fixture, pressure is mounting on the Cheetahs.

Log (all teams have played eight matches): Griquas 40, Pumas 33, Cheetahs 30, Boland 27, SWD Eagles 27, Falcons 24, EP Elephants 17, Griffons 13, Leopards 9, Border Bulldogs 0

Fixtures: Friday: Cheetahs v Griquas, Pumas v Griffons. Saturday: Boland v EP Elephants, SWD Eagles v Leopards, Border Bulldogs v Falcons

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