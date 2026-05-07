Weather causes chaos with motorsport calendar

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Riekus Schmidt and Marco Griesel, in their Liqui Moly and Bergsig Special School-backed VW Polo, powered their way to victory in the opening round of the Algoa Rally Club Championship in March.

The Eastern Cape’s motorsport community has been thrown into disarray after the huge cold front, accompanied by torrential rain and gale-force winds, forced organisers into a frantic reshuffle of this month’s racing calendar.

One of the biggest casualties is the opening round of the prestigious South African Rally Raid Championship, which was scheduled to roar into action from today until Sunday in the rugged mountain terrain surrounding Louvain Guest Farm on the Langkloof Road, 52km from George.

Organisers were left with little choice but to postpone the highly anticipated event as heavy rainfall turned sections of the demanding route into dangerous mud traps, while swollen river crossings and severe weather conditions raised major safety concerns for competitors, officials and spectators alike.

The postponement adds further frustration to an already difficult start to the national championship season.

Earlier this year, the planned season opener in Stella in the North West was cancelled following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the area, meaning teams and drivers have now endured months of waiting before they can finally begin their title campaigns.

Competitors who have invested heavily in preparation, testing and travel logistics will now have to regroup before the Outeniqua Race eventually takes place on August 28 and 29.

The relentless weather has also placed local circuit racing under threat.

Victory Raceway officials are closely monitoring conditions ahead of tomorrow night’s fourth round of their popular club championship, which includes the crowd-favourite 2.1 Challenge category.

Waterlogged pit areas and concerns over circuit safety may force organisers to activate the scheduled rain date of May 16.

A final decision is expected later today once a full inspection of the venue has been completed.

Meanwhile, the Algoa Rally Club acted swiftly by making an early decision to postpone the second round of their championship, the Bathurst Pineapple Rally, to June 6.

The one-day event will still be based near Salem, with headquarters and the service park operating from the Cuylerville Cricket Club.

Rally fans can expect a thrilling day of sideways action through the region’s fast and technical gravel stages once conditions improve.

Despite the disruption caused by Mother Nature, motorsport supporters still have plenty to look forward to over the coming weeks as the region’s action-packed motoring calendar remains full of variety and excitement.

Enthusiasts can enjoy everything from classic car displays and karting battles to circuit racing, dirt oval action and motorcycle gatherings.

Upcoming highlights include the Porsche Display at the EP Veteran Car Club on May 15, followed by Regional Circuit Racing Round 3 at Aldo Scribante Raceway on May 16.

Motorcycle enthusiasts will gather for the internationally recognised Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride at Valley Road Motorcycles on May 17, while karting competitors return to the Algoa Kart Club circuit in Victoria Drive on May 23.

Dirt oval fans can then look forward to high-speed sideways entertainment at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road on May 30, before the month concludes with the popular American Show Day at the EP Veteran Car Club on May 31.

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The Herald