Dale pip Selborne in tense 165th anniversay showdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Grit and determination were the deciding factor as Dale edged Selborne 31-27, with the Dale Reunion Weekend clash being decided in the last minutes at the Qonce school’s A-field graveyard on Saturday.

The match seemed destined to swing in Dale’s favour, as not only was the school at home, but the atmosphere was boisterous all throughout with chants and amagwijo from the local pupils, supporters, and old boys.

The victory was seen as nothing less than the perfect way to cap off the school’s 165th anniversary.

Although the Qonce script was for Dale to win, the school was rocked by an early try from KuGompo City’s Selborne in the first three minutes of the game.

The kick for two points was missed, and ultimately the failure to convert tries was what cost Selborne. They also failed to convert their second try.

This allowed for Dale to rack up points as Selborne dropped theirs, and as the cheers from the supporters grew louder, so did the belief for the team in red and black.

Dale went into the halftime break with a sense of belief that it might be their day at 17-10.

However, two quick tries in the second half proved that the game was far from over.

In that final stretch, where winners are determined through their grit and resilience, spectators had to remain on their feet, all holding hands as no one knew which way the game would swing.

Knock-ons and clumsy fouls cost the teams at times, just as they would be close to dotting down.

Despite the high drama at the end, it was Selborne’s inability to convert tries which saw Dale hold on to secure a dramatic, yet thrilling, four-point win.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

https://www.dailydispatch.co.za/