Elephants simply not good enough against Boland, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants winger Mpho Ntsane scored two tries when his team were thrashed 85-29 by a rampant Boland Cavaliers side in Wellington on Saturday.

EP were forced to face the harsh reality that they were simply not good enough after they were thrashed 85-29 by a rampant Boland Cavaliers side in Wellington on Saturday, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee said.

The heavy defeat was a big let-down for EP supporters after the Elephants recorded victories over the Border Bulldogs and Griffons in their previous SA Cup outings.

A battered EP side will have to go back to the drawing board before the Currie Cup First Division tournament, which kicks off shortly.

The Elephants ended seventh on the 10-team log with a haul of 18 points from their nine outings, which left them out of the running for promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.

“This was a really disappointing finish to the campaign,” Coetzee said.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee (The Herald)

“We were simply outplayed as the game progressed.

“The Elephants again conceded a try just before halftime, after getting to within 24-17 of the Cavaliers.

“EP were on the attack just outside the Boland 22m, and then a bridge pass was intercepted.

“That resulted in a 14-point swing after the Boland wing ran 70 metres to score under the poles.

“After halftime we had no legs and no work rate as Boland became stronger and stronger.

“The reality is we weren’t good enough on the day.

“Compounding this defeat were 27 or 28 hours of travel in a bus within four or five days.

“That definitely aggravates the situation.

“EP were flat, lacked intensity and not good enough with our skill set and lineouts.

“Big positives, however, were our scrummaging and the four tries scored for a bonus point

“I know Boland is tough in Wellington, but we were poor, which was actually undoing all the good work and progress after last week against the Griffons in Welkom.”

Boland led 38-17 at the break with Xavier Mitchell scoring four tries in the opening 40 minutes on the occasion of his 50th Cavaliers cap.

Mitchell crossed the whitewash three more times in the second half, taking his try-scoring record for the match to seven.

In total, the Cavaliers ran in 13 tries to four in a match that saw the home side run rampant.

Mitchell, along with Sauliegh Arendse, made their 50th appearance for the Wellington side.

The Cavaliers broke down the EP Elephants’ defence with ease, despite the visitors making some telling tackles.

EP’s tries came via a brace from Mpho Ntsane and a try apiece from Lwandile Mapuko and Jac van der Walt, with Garth April influencing most of these tries.

The second half belonged to the Cavaliers, with the men from Wellington making light work of the would-be defenders of the EP Elephants and running in tries at regular intervals.

Scorers:

Boland Cavaliers 85: Tries: Xavier Mitchell (7), Chris Smit (2), Jurick Lewis, Lunathi Nxele, Duren Hoffman, Kwanda Dimaza. Conversions: Jayden Bantom (5), Thurlon Williams (5).

EP Elephants 29: Tries: Lwandile Mapuko, Jac van der Walt, Mpho Ntsane (2). Conversions: Garth April (3). Penalty: April.

Other scores: Border Bulldogs 12 Valke 50, SWD Eagles 69 Leopards 19, Pumas 61 Griffons 12, Cheetahs 31.

Log (all teams have played nine matches): Griquas 42, Pumas 38, Cheetahs 35, Boland Cavaliers 32, SWD Eagles 32, Valke 29, EP Elephants 18, Griffons 13, Leopards 9, Border Bulldogs 0.

- Additional reporting Boland Rugby media

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